scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Carysil Polo, Madon Polo win in The Silver Stick Cup

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Carysil Polo and Madon Polo won their respective matches on the second day of competition in The Silver Stick Cup hosted by Amateur Riders Club (ARC) at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Tuesday.

Carysil Polo defeated RD Polo 6-5 in the da’s first match while in the second, Madon Polo prevailed over ASC 5-4.

In the Carysil v RD Polo match, Kuldeep Singh Rathore scored the first goal of the game to give Carysil Polo the lead in the first chukker. H.H. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh scored the second goal for Carysil Polo. In the second half of the chukker Abhimanyu Pathak scored for RD Polo, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Carysil Polo 2 v RD Polo 1.

In the second chukker, Carysil Polo scored two back-to-back goals through Subham Gupta and Kuldeep Singh Rathore. In the second half of the chukker, H.H. Maharaja Sawai Padmannabh Singh scored once again for Carysil Polo, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Carysil Polo 5 v RD Polo 1.

In the third chukker, Abhimanyu Pathak scored again for the RD Polo team, in response, Subham Gupta quickly scored a goal for Carysil Polo. Just before the end of the chukker Abhimanyu Pathak scored again and completed his hat trick. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Carysil Polo 6 v RD Polo 3.

In the fourth chukker, Rahul Dwarkadas scored for RD Polo bringing them closer to Carysil Polo’s score. In the second half of the chukker, Abhimanyu Pathak scored once again for RD Polo but they ran out of time, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Carysil Polo 6 v RD Polo 5.

In the first chukker of the second match, Lt.Col. Yatinder opened the scoring for ASC to give them the lead. Both teams failed to create any opportunities for the rest of the chukker, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Madon Polo 0 v ASC 1.

In the second chukker, Dhruv Pal Godara scored a goal for Madon Polo levelling the scoreline. Daniel Otamendi, continuing his great form scored a goal for team ASC. In the second half of the chukker Daniel Otamendi scored again for his team, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Madon Polo 1 v ASC 3.

In the third chukker, Otamendi scored again for ASC and completed his hat trick. In response, Dhruv Pal Godara scored two quick goals for Madon Polo keeping them in the fight for the win. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Madon Polo 3 v ASC 4.

In the fourth chukker, Simran Shergill scored a goal for Madon Polo and levelled the scoreline. In the second half of the chukker Dhruv Pal Godara scored once again for Madon Polo to give them the lead, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Madon Polo 5 v ASC 4.

Results:

Carysil Polo 6 (Shyam Mehta – 0, Kuldeep Singh Rathore – 2, H.H. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh – 2, Subham Gupta – 2) beat RD Polo 5 (Rahul Dwarkadas – 1, Sunny Patel – 0, Mitesh Mehta – 0, Abhimanyu Pathak – 4).

Madon Polo 5 (Ziyad Madon – 0, Dinyar Madon – 0, Dhruv Pal Godara – 4, Simran Shergill – 1) beats ASC 4 (Sep. Ravinder Mang – 0, Sep. Mukesh – 0, Lt.Col.Yatinder – 1, Daniel Otamendi – 3).

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
‘Shark Tank India 2’ constant Arun Aggarwal woos judges with health care invention
Next article
Golf: Amandeep, Vani, Seher and Pranavi lead star cast for Leg 2 of women's tour
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UNGA Prez to visit India, meet leaders, scientists

Sports

McGrath warns Australia that England will be tough to beat in Ashes this sumer

Technology

Japan's used car registration hits record low in 2022

Sports

ILT20: MI Emirates inflict six-wicket defeat on Sharjah Warriors with a strong all-round show

Sports

West Indies recall Gabriel, Warrican and Motie for Test series in Zimbabwe

Sports

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: India call in Yashasri as replacement for injured Hurley Gala

Sports

Football: Steven Gerrard in advanced talks to take over Poland national team

Sports

Copa del Rey: Tough game for Real Madrid in Round of 16 matches in Spain

Sports

SA20: Spinner Fortuin's 3-14 helps Paarl Royals overcome Super Giants by 10 runs

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany hold Belgium 2-2; Korea prevail over Japan 2-1 in Pool B

Sports

Bhubaneswar's innovative placemaking makes Hockey World Cup special

Health & Lifestyle

'Can consider improving…': SC on cumbersome guidelines on living will

Health & Lifestyle

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pitches for inspiring action towards better mental health

Health & Lifestyle

Partner with India to leverage opportunities: Mandaviya at WEF

Sports

India Open: Sindhu crashes out, Saina advances, Lakshya beats Prannoy on a mixed day for India (Ld)

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Rwanda make history; New Zealand beat Ireland in league matches

Technology

Apple introduces next-gen Mac lineup powered by superfast M2 chips

News

Fahadh Faasil shares theatrical trailer of Malayalam film ‘Thankam’

Sports

South Africa name two uncapped players for Women's T20 Tri-Series with India, West Indies

Fashion n Lifestyle

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh wishes him on his 40th, calls him ‘my forever love’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US