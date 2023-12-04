Wednesday, December 6, 2023
HomeWorldSportsCCI-Western India Squash: Karnataka’s Parth tames American Samvir Sujan

CCI-Western India Squash: Karnataka’s Parth tames American Samvir Sujan

Karnataka’s Parth Tiwari displayed excellent touch and was in good form to tame Samvir Sujan (USA) cruising to a four-game win at 11-7, 11-8, 8-11 and 11-7 in Boys U-15 first round match of the All India 78th CCI-Western India Slam Squash Championship 2023 here on Monday.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
CCI-Western India Squash Karnataka’s Parth tames American Samvir Sujan _pic courtesy news agency
CCI-Western India Squash Karnataka’s Parth tames American Samvir Sujan _pic courtesy news agency

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Karnataka’s Parth Tiwari displayed excellent touch and was in good form to tame Samvir Sujan (USA) cruising to a four-game win at 11-7, 11-8, 8-11 and 11-7 in Boys U-15 first round match of the All India 78th CCI-Western India Slam Squash Championship 2023 here on Monday.

Tamil Nadu’s upcoming player Kabir Chawla enjoyed an easy first round defeating Maharashtra’s Advik Mhatre in straight games at 11-2, 11-9 and 11-3 in the event organized by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) under the auspices of Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) at the CCI squash courts.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Rishabh Goyal staved off a late charge from compatriot Dev Sangoi clinching a hard-fought 11-6, 11-9, 10-12, 8-11, 11-2 win in an engrossing boys’ under-15 encounter.

Dev, unfortunately, sustained an injury to his right knee at the start of the fifth game and was in discomfort, but bravely fought on before losing the game and the match.

CCI’s upcoming talent Ansh Somani played well to defeat his club-mate Ranvir Bhatia in three games at 11-4, 11-2, and 11-4 in a boys’ under-15 first-round match.

In men’s first-round action, Vivaan Shah, after a hesitant start and losing the first game, staged a spirited fightback to overcome Ness Billimoria 6-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-3

Earlier, in a boys’ under-11 encounter, CCI’s Shaurya Bakshi played with plenty of determination to overcome Vrishank Mehta in four games 11-7, 4-11, 11-3, and 11-7.

In an interesting boys’ under-11 first-round match, Saansh Malhotra fought back to put it across Shaunik Malhotra 4-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-1, and 11-2.

Result:

Boys U-11 (Round of 64): Vedant Shinde bt Vihaan Taparia (MH) 11-9, 11-7, 11-9; Vivaan Chadha (AUS) bt Yuvir Sheth (MH) 11-5, 11-2, 11-4; Kabir Chawla (TN) bt Advik Mhatre (MH) 11-2, 11-9, 11-3; Ansh Malhotra (MH) bt Vedansh Gupta (MH) 11-6, 7-11, 11-5, 11-6;

Boys U-13 (Round of 64): Kiaan Kulkarni (MH) bt Aaren Malhotra (MH) 11-1, 5-11, 11-4, 11-7; Aniruddh Rajesh (MH) bt Rudra Singh (MH) 13-11, 12-10, 11-1; Viraj Saran (MH) V Hitansh Seth (MH) 11-5, 11-4, 11-6;

Boys U-15 (Round of 64): Rishabh Goyal (MH) bt Dev Sangoi (MH) 11-6, 11-9, 10-12, 8-11, 11-2; Hridaan Shah (MH) bt Ali Merchant (MH) 11-1, 11-8, 11-6; Parth Tiwari (KA) bt Samvir Sujan (USA) 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7; Yohaan Marda (UK) bt Arjun Kejriwal (MH) 11-6, 11-8, 11-1; Kavish Bhasin (MH) bt Ishaan Subramanian (MH) 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9; Dhanvin Shroff (MH) bt Hridhay Haria (MH) 11-9, 11-5, 11-3; Arnav Agarwal (MH) bt Rajil Kazmi (MH) 11-8, 11-6, 11-3.

Men: Vivaan Shah (MH) bt Ness Billimoria (MH) 6-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-3; Mishall Daruvala (MH) bt Anirrudh Joshi (MH) 11-1, 11-1, 11-6; Bhagwan Das (MH) bt Pratik Sharma (MH) 11-0, 11-2, 11-0;

–IANS

bsk/

Previous article
Guwahati Masters badminton: Unnati Hooda confident good show will take her into top-50
Next article
Gen Z in India to lead key trends on Instagram in 2024
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment

Health & Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv