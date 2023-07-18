Celta announces signing as La Liga sides continue to strengthen for new season

Madrid, July 18 (IANS) Clubs in Spain’s La Liga are continuing to work hard to prepare for the forthcoming season, with Celta Vigo confirming the arrival of Cote d’Ivoire international winger Jonathan Bamba from French side Lille.

Bamba forms part of the new project under the guidance of former Liverpool, Valencia and Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez. He has arrived on a free transfer and agreed to a contract until the end of June 2026.

The winger watched Celta’s 5-0 win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr team in the Algarve trophy in Faro (Portugal) on Monday night and could make his debut when Celta faces Benfica in the same place on Friday, a Xinhua report said.

Elsewhere, Betis confirmed their second signing in two days with right back Hector Bellerin agreeing to a contract until June 2028.

The 28-year-old spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Betis, who was unable then to make the move permanent due to financial fair play reasons. He joined FC Barcelona at the start of last season, and then spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Sporting Club de Portugal.

He follows Marc Roca to Betis after the midfielder completed a season’s loan from Leeds United on Monday.

