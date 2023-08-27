Chelsea completes signing of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from New England

London (UK), Aug 27 (IANS) Chelsea has completed the signing of Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS side New England Revolution, the Premier League club said.

Petrovic has moved from MLS on a seven-year deal with a club option of a further year and become Chelsea’s 15th signing of the summer transfer window.

“It’s a big step for me and it’s always been a dream of mine to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Today I have achieved that goal and I’m so happy. Playing in the Premier League is something I’m really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea. I can’t wait to meet everyone and play at Stamford Bridge,” Petrovic told Chelsea’s official website.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped twice by Serbia, played 43 times in MLS for New England. He made 21 appearances during the 2022 campaign and was nominated for the MLS Newcomer of the Year Award and the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

With the signing of the Serbian international, the Blues are adding greater depth to their goalkeeping department after the departures of Edouard Mendy to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan to Real Madrid, and Gabriel Slonina on loan to KAS Eupen.

Chelsea’s next Premier League fixture is at home to Nottingham Forest on September 2.

–IANS

bc/cs