Chess Maestro Vishy Anand takes on 22 players in a simultaneous exhibition match in Thane mall

By Agency News Desk

Thane, Aug 15 (IANS) On the occasion of Independence Day, chess enthusiasts in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were treated to a display of chess skills as legend GM Viswanathan Anand took on the challenge of simultaneously playing with 22 talented players at a mall here.

The event, organised by Rotary Club Thane Midtown and Upstep Academy at KORUM Mall here, proved to be a demonstration of strategy and analytical aspects of the game of chess.

Anand won all 22 games against the players, members of the Upstep Academy, who were selected by the Rotary Club Thane.

The event commenced at 2 PM and carried on until 3.49 PM, during which Anand demonstrated his exceptional skills and engaged with the young players.

Women's World Cup: Australia coach underlines home advantage over England in semis
