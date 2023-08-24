scorecardresearch
Chess World Cup: Magnus Carlsen draws first blood against R Praggnandhaa in tie-breaker

By Agency News Desk
Chennai, Aug 24 (IANS) Eighteen-year-old Indian chess Grandmaster (GM) R Praggnanandhaa on Thursday was defeated by former World Champion Magnus Carlsen in their first tie-breaker game at the finals of the FIDE World Cup being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Playing with white pieces, Praggnanandhaa had an advantage in the initial stages of the game and later maintained equality for a large part of the 47 move game.

However, the Indian player suffered a reversal from the 37th move onwards. At that point of time, the players were left with their two rooks and minor pieces — two knights for Carlsen and a knight and a light coloured bishop for Praggnanandhaa.

The Indian player was also much behind on the clock and resigned on the 47th move.

The two will play one more game and Carlsen needing just a draw to clinch the title while Pragggnanandhaa needs a win to stay in the contest.

Agency News Desk
