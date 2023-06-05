scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

China misses bronze after Australia's buzzer beater at FIBA 3×3 World Cup

By Agency News Desk

Vienna, June 5 (IANS) China’s women’s team fell to a 21-20 loss to Australia, courtesy of a last-second shot in the third-place game at the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup here.

Due to Zhang Yi’s absence stemming from a knee injury sustained in the semifinal against the United States, China had only three players to vie for the bronze medal, reports Xinhua.

Despite being a player short, China executed a smart and strategic game, conserving energy and maintaining a 20-17 lead by scoring from afar. However, Australia’s Marena Whittle made the ultimate difference with two 2-point shots, overturning the game and securing victory.

The Chinese players contested that Whittle’s final shot was taken out of the 12-second shooting window, but the referees upheld the end results.

“It’s challenging to play such a tough game with only three players, but our desire to win was strong,” said Wan Jiyuan. “Victory would have been a huge honor.”

Xu Jiamin, the head coach of China’s team, conveyed to Xinhua that a situation with only three players on court calls for unique strategies and tactics. “They need to control the tempo, play a bit slower to conserve energy for shooting efficiency, and figure out simple scoring opportunities,” Xu explained.

“We did as much preparation as we could, but unpredictable incidents always occur. A bit more luck would have helped,” said Xu. “That’s 3×3 basketball for you.”

In the final, the United States claimed the gold by defeating defending champions France 16-12.

In the men’s category, Serbia further bolstered their World Cup credentials, capturing their sixth title in only eight editions after defeating the U.S. 21-19 in the final. Latvia overcame Brazil 22-12 to claim the bronze medal.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ibrahimovic announces retirement from football
Next article
Spanish gymnasts shine in closing day of World Challenge Cup in Israel
This May Also Interest You
News

Kollam Sudhi – popular Malayalam actor dies in road accident

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to come in 40mm, 44mm sizes: Report

Sports

Spanish gymnasts shine in closing day of World Challenge Cup in Israel

Sports

Ibrahimovic announces retirement from football

Sports

Iraq signs 2 contracts with Spanish La Liga to develop Iraqi football

Sports

Milan conquer Verona, Atalanta and Roma into Europa League

Technology

Google fixes Admin Console's issue affecting Workspace Administrators

Sports

French Open: Djokovic gets past Nadal record, Alcaraz set up Tsitsipas clash

Technology

Super cool tech gadgets and features to lift your holiday spirits

Technology

Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated baby pic

Technology

Apple's Mixed Reality headset 'single biggest thing' to boost AR-VR industry

Health & Lifestyle

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich

Sports

Golf: India's Diksha finishes tied eighth in Sweden, as Pettersson wins maiden title

Sports

French Open: Awesome Alcaraz thrashes Musetti to reach quarterfinals

Sports

French Open: Comeback queens Svitolina, Pavlyuchenkova reach quarterfinals

Sports

Minor wrestler's father says stands by sexual harassment charges against WFI chief

Sports

Wrestling mess: Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh meet Amit Shah, share concerns

News

Mouni Roy chills with friends at her new Andheri restaurant

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US