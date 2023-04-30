scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

China's Jiang wins women's skeet shooting at shotgun World Cup in Cairo

By Agency News Desk

Cairo, April 30 (IANS) Chinese 18-year-old shooter Jiang Yiting won the women’s skeet shooting gold at the 2023 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup held here.

Although Jiang reached the final with 19 hits out of 30 flying targets second to Italy’s Simona Scocchetti who scored 20, she managed to reverse the situation in the final, scoring 35 hits out of 40, while Scocchetti settled for a silver with 33 hits.

“I am pretty excited now. It was a tough competition because in the semifinal I missed some targets. But eventually, I managed to adjust very well and got the gold medal,” Jiang told Xinhua.

She said that she trained very hard every day for about eight hours to achieve this result.

“I was anxious about facing excellent shooters and world champions in this world cup but I had to overcome my anxiety and gather my confidence to get to the top,” Jiang added.

“You have to have confidence and determination in your heart and to believe that the target is right there in front of your eyes and you can hit it,” she explained.

Sun Haogang, a coach from the Chinese skeet team, said that he is very proud of Jiang for her well-deserved achievement, expressing his belief in her as “a very talented shooter.”

“In the previous world championships, world cups and international games, Jiang Yiting demonstrated a very good performance, so we had it in our hearts that she could make it today,” the Chinese coach told Xinhua.

Germany’s Nadine Messerschmidt won the bronze medal with 23 hits out of 40, while Ukrainian Iryna Malovichko came in fourth place.

“The Chinese are excellent in all shooting sports, but today’s result in the shotgun, in particular, was a result of hard work and massive effort, which led the Chinese athlete to win over her opponents from Italy, Germany and Ukraine,” said Hazem Hosny, head of both the Egyptian and the African shooting federation.

“This is a success for China. Or I’d rather say it’s a continuation of China’s successes in different sports, including pistol, rifle and shotgun shooting,” the Egyptian sports official told Xinhua.

Hosny added that Egypt’s hosting of such world championships helps with exchanging expertise between Egyptian and foreign shooters.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Was fired from agency after refusing to strip for director offering Marvel role, says Matthew Lawrence
This May Also Interest You
News

Was fired from agency after refusing to strip for director offering Marvel role, says Matthew Lawrence

Sports

Italy wins both gold, silver in men's skeet shooting at ISSF Shotgun World Cup

Sports

China's Chen, Lin take all titles at WTT Star Contender Bangkok

Sports

Club Playoffs: Diego Mauricio's hat-trick helps Odisha FC win 3-1, qualify for AFC Cup Group Stage

News

Joseph Quinn to play Roman Emperor in 'Gladiator 2'

Sports

ODI: Fakhar hits ton as records fall in thrilling Pakistan victory vs New Zealand

Technology

Remitted money for overseas acquisitions, cross-border transactions duly vetted: Byju Raveendran

Sports

Barca, Real Madrid both win on Saturday in La Liga

Sports

Freiburg beat Cologne to put pressure on top three in Bundesliga

Sports

Bordalas returns with aim of saving Getafe from relegation

Health & Lifestyle

Firaq: The poet who celebrated India’s assimilative culture (Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 4 Covid-19 deaths

Health & Lifestyle

Child dies of Marburg virus disease in Tanzania, takes death toll to 6

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala continue to steamroll opponents; maiden win for East Bengal

Sports

Formula 1: Perez beats Leclerc, Verstappen to victory in action-packed Baku Sprint race

Sports

IPL 2023: Marsh's all-round show in vain as SRH beat Delhi Capitals, return to winning ways (ld)

Sports

MotoGP 2023, Round 4: Frustrated Mir falls as Lecuona learns on mixed day for Honda in Jerez

Sports

IPL 2023: Marsh's all-round show in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US