Chinglensana Singh signs a five-and-a-half-year contract with Bengaluru FC

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Indian centre-back Chinglensana Singh has penned a historic five-and-a-half-year contract with Bengaluru FC, marking one of the lengthiest contracts for an Indian footballer to date. This significant development brings to an end Chinglensana’s association with beleaguered Hyderabad FC and signals a new chapter in his football journey.

The 27-year-old secured the lengthy contract with Bengaluru FC after the All-India Football Federation’s (AIFF) player status committee approved four Hyderabad FC players, including Chinglensana, to terminate their existing contracts and seek new opportunities before the transfer window closes on January 31.

Bengaluru FC, recognising the defensive prowess Chinglensana brings to the game, announced the signing on social media, highlighting their commitment to strengthening the team’s defense following a lacklustre performance in the Kalinga Super Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Born in Manipur, Chinglensana initially joined Hyderabad FC in 2020 after a stint with FC Goa. His tenure with Hyderabad FC included playing a pivotal role in the team’s historic title win during the 2021-22 season. Regarded as one of the key players for the Hyderabad-based club, Chinglensana contributed significantly under the management of former coach Manolo Marquez and later under new head coach Thangboi Singto.

The move to Bengaluru FC comes amidst reported discontent among several foreign and Indian players at Hyderabad FC due to nonpayment of salaries for several months. Chinglensana, a prominent figure in the squad, weighed his options and ultimately chose Bengaluru FC over other suitors.

While the Indian footballer had offers from various clubs, his decision to join Bengaluru FC underscores the club’s appeal and vision for the future.

