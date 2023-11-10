Chris Liddle appointed England women’s performance pace-bowling coach ahead of tour of India

London, Nov 10 (IANS) England and Wales Cricket Board (WCB) has appointed Chris Liddle as the performance pace-bowling coach of the England women’s team. Liddle arrives from Northamptonshire where he was assistant head coach and lead fast bowling coach. His first assignment with the England team will be on the tour of India next month.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to Northamptonshire. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club and working with the players and all the backroom staff. It’s been great to see and support the development of individuals over the years and the success of the team along the way, especially with the improvements in the bowling attack’s wicket-taking ability in T20 cricket. I’d like to wish ‘Sads’ (John Sadler) and the team the very best.”

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining England Women and I’m really looking forward to getting started. The demand for the fast bowlers has increased over the years and I want to be able to provide them with the skills required to grow and develop to be successful over a long period of time,” said Liddle in a statement issued by the ECB.

Liddle, 39, worked with the London Spirit women’s coaching team for the past two years and has worked with the Sunrisers team during the off-season as part of his role with Northamptonshire.

After a 17-year professional playing career with Leicestershire, Sussex and Gloucestershire as a left-arm fast-bowler, Liddle joined Northamptonshire’s coaching staff in 2020 and has worked with the men’s Netherlands side to prepare them for various T20I tournaments during this time.

“This role is pivotal in developing pace bowlers across the pathway and we are excited by the impact Chris will have as we look to support more players on their journey to play international cricket.”

“Chris’s experience across multiple international and domestic tournaments, along with his knowledge of pace bowling only adds to the coaching team we have been able to put in place.”

“I would also like to thank Northamptonshire CCC for allowing Chris to make the move to his new role so quickly and support our preparation for the upcoming tour to India,” said Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women’s Cricket.

England will be playing India for three T20Is, which will be played under lights at the Wankhede Stadium on December 6, 9 and 10. Their tour of India will culminate with a four-day Test scheduled from December 14-17 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Before this, the England Women’s A team will play three T20s against India A side at the Wankhede Stadium on November 29, December 1 and 3 respectively.

–IANS

nr/bsk/