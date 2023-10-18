CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates Odisha javelin star with a cash prize of Rs 1.5 cr

Bhubaneswar, Oct 17 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday felicitated Odisha’s javelin star Kishore Kumar Jena with a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for his stellar performance in the recently concluded Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou, China.

Kishore has bagged a silver medal in javelin throw bringing laurels to the state and nation and sealed his berth in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The Odisha javelin star attained a personal best of 87.54m to secure the silver medal.

Chief Minister Patnaik also congratulated Kishore on the Olympic qualification and assured all support.

“Patnaik reiterated that Kishore Kumar Jena was a source of pride for the state of Odisha and went onto commend him for the landmark achievement,” an official release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Patnaik also expressed his confidence that Kishore would bring more laurels to the state and wished him the best of luck for the Paris Olympics.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office press statement, “Kishore thanked the Chief Minister for recognising his effort and achievement and expressed his gratitude to the Odisha government for leading by example and supporting sportspersons that helps them stay focused on their game.”

The javelin star, who hails from Puri, has had an immensely successful year.

In the build-up to the Asian Games, he impressed with a fifth place finish at the World Athletics’ Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Chief Minister Patnaik later announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for Kishore’s performance at the World Athletics’ Championships.

He has consistently beaten his personal best throughout the season and will be eager to replicate this trend at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

–IANS

gyan/khz