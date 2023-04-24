scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Coach Priya P.V. promises fine show at AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

By Agency News Desk

Bishkek (Kyrgyz Republic), April 24 (IANS) Placed in a competitive Group F, the India U-17 women’s team is hoping to put up a fine show in the Asian Football Federation (AFC) U-17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers.

The Indian team, which is hoping to qualify for the second stage in the qualifying programme, arrived in Bishkek, the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic, to take part in the Qualifiers Round 1. India are placed in Group F alongside hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar.

The Young Tigresses will take on the Kyrgyz Republic in their opening game on Wednesday (April 26) before facing Myanmar on Friday (April 28). Both matches will kick off at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium and will be streamed live on the Kyrgyz Sport TV YouTube Channel.

In the pre-tournament press conference, head coach Priya P.V. shared her and the team’s excitement ahead of the matches. “We’re really happy to be here. Our players have been waiting for the qualifiers very eagerly. We have a new squad which is going to play in an AFC tournament for the first time. Hopefully, they will do their level best,” she said.

India have been in camp since January — first in Chennai and recently in Indore. In February, the team travelled to Jordan to play two friendly matches against the hosts, winning both 7-0 and 6-0. Last month, the Young Tigresses took part in the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship in Dhaka, where they finished in third place behind winners Russia and runners-up Bangladesh.

Unfortunately, India will miss the services of the promising Shilji Shaji, who was the top-scorer at the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship with eight goals, due to pneumonia. Nishima Kumari was called up to replace her in the Bishkek-bound squad.

The much-cooler Kyrgyz weather could be a challenge for the Indian team, but with three days still to go until the first match, there’s plenty of time to acclimatise, according to Priya.

The head coach is also banking on support from Indian students in Bishkek who thronged the stadium in numbers to watch the senior Indian women’s team during the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers earlier this month.

Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar will play the first match of Group F on Monday. The group winner will make it to the second round of the qualifiers, which will be played in September 2023.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Wrestlers move SC for FIR against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Next article
Papon to score music for Assamese film ‘Sati Sadhani’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Gut bacteria may trigger weaker immune response to Covid vaccine

News

Kevin Spacey to face 4 week trial in UK over sex assault charges

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

News

Shilpa Shetty introduces her kids to ‘Mangalorean’ culture, visits kuldevi temple

Technology

WhatsApp allows users to save 'disappearing' messages if sender agrees

News

'The Broken News 2' will see Shriya Pilgaonkar's character fight for justice

Sports

Inter-Unit table tennis: ONGC, IOCL win men's and women's team titles

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana starts administering booster doses of Covid vaccine

News

Celebrities who passed away, including Sushant Singh Rajput, get paid ‘Blue Tick’ on Twitter

News

‘Elemental’ to premiere at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

Health & Lifestyle

Fresh 1K-plus spike in Maha Covid cases, 25 dedicated hospitals started

Sports

IPL 2023: Avesh, Stoinis star with ball as Lucknow edge Rajasthan by ten runs(ld)

Sports

Telugu Talons, Delhi Panzers join Premier Handball League

News

Jay Bhanushali talks about how he prepared to play a prince on screen

Sports

River Plate extend winning run to nine games

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow gets 240 new Covid cases in 48 hrs

News

Bollywood celebs pay last respects to Pamela Chopra at prayer meet

News

‘Por Thozhil’ starring Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar announced

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US