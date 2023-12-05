Copa America to be played in 14 US cities

Wednesday, December 6, 2023
The 2024 Copa America will be held in 14 US cities and will feature 32 matches over 25 days, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said.

Washington, Dec 5 (IANS) The 2024 Copa America will be held in 14 US cities and will feature 32 matches over 25 days, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said.

The opening fixture will be played at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and the final will be staged at Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on July 14.

The semifinals will be in New Jersey and Charlotte while the quarterfinals have been earmarked for Arlington, Houston, Las Vegas and Glendale.

Other host cities are Orlando, Santa Clara, Inglewood, Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City.

The 107-year-old tournament will feature 16 teams – 10 from CONMEBOL and six from North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF).

The 2024 Copa America will mark only the second time that the event has been held outside of South America. It was also the home of the centenary edition in 2016, which Chile won by beating Argentina on penalties in the final.

The tournament draw will be held in Miami on December 7.

