Cummins honoured with ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023 award

Dubai, Jan 25 (IANS) In a year defined by triumphs and stellar performances, Australia’s cricket captain Pat Cummins emerged as the undisputed champion, claiming the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2023.

Cummins’ exceptional run with both bat and ball, coupled with his inspirational leadership, paved the way for a slew of team accolades, including a historic victory in the ICC World Test Championship Final, the successful retention of the Ashes, and a record-breaking sixth triumph in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

In 24 matches Cummins took 59 wickets and contributed 422 runs with the bat.

Cummins’ journey to this pinnacle of recognition began with the responsibility he assumed as captain in late 2021, a role that witnessed a transformation in the team’s fortunes. The skipper’s ability to elevate his game in positions of greater responsibility not only lifted the team to greater heights but also solidified his legacy as a player of exceptional caliber.

The year 2023 unfolded as a tale of resilience and achievements for Cummins and his team. Following a setback in losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India, Australia rebounded with a resounding win over India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

This triumph set the tone for a successful Ashes defense in England and culminated in a remarkable comeback in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Cummins’ contributions extended beyond his leadership, as he showcased all-round excellence in the Test arena. From playing a crucial role in the pace attack to making significant contributions with the bat, Cummins’ performances were pivotal. In the opening Ashes Test in Birmingham, he showcased resilience by contributing with the bat and then making crucial breakthroughs with the ball.

In the ODIs, Cummins exhibited his versatility by playing crucial knocks lower down the order and making key breakthroughs with his economic bowling spells. The year concluded with Cummins delivering a stunning 10-wicket haul in the Test series against Pakistan, adding another feather to his illustrious cap.

The pinnacle of Cummins’ exceptional year came in the most crucial cricket game – the World Cup final against India in Ahmedabad. With strategic brilliance, Cummins introduced part-timer Glenn Maxwell, a move that paid off by dismissing India’s skipper Rohit Sharma.

Cummins continued to stifle India’s batting lineup, dismissing Shreyas Iyer and the tournament’s highest run-scorer, Virat Kohli, with disciplined bowling. His adept bowling changes and field placements played a pivotal role in limiting India to 240 runs.

Australia’s effortless chase of the total secured the record sixth World Cup title, highlighting Cummins’ influence and strategic acumen.

–IANS

hs/