scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Czech Republic, Montenegro advance to FIBA Women's EuroBasket quarterfinals

By Agency News Desk

Jerusalem, June 20 (IANS) The Czech Republic and Montenegro on Monday qualified for the 2023 FIBA Women’s EuroBasket quarterfinals.

The Czech Republic, who finished second in Group B, beat Group A’s third-placed team Greece 79-76 in the qualification stage at the Shlomo Group Arena in Tel Aviv, reports Xinhua.

With 5.4 seconds to the final buzzer, Petra Holesinska of the Czech Republic scored twice from the line, and then Pinelopi Pavlopoulou missed a three-pointer that would have sent the game to overtime.

Holesinska contributed 19 points and eight assists to the Czech win, while teammate Veronika Sipova added 15 points.

An impressive double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds by Mariella Fasoula was not enough for Greece.

Later in the same arena, Group A runners-up Montenegro achieved a 63-49 win over Italy, who had finished third in Group B.

Milica Jovanovic scored 17 points for Montenegro, and Marija Lekovic added 15 more. Natasha Mack contributed to the win with a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds.

The Czech Republic and Montenegro thus joined Belgium and Spain to advance directly to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, which will be played in Slovenia’s capital Ljubljana on Thursday, the Czech Republic will play against Hungary, while Montenegro face France.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Special Olympics World Games: Indian contingent off to strong start across multiple sports
Next article
Google to soon open early access to AI notebook
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google to soon open early access to AI notebook

Sports

Special Olympics World Games: Indian contingent off to strong start across multiple sports

Sports

Israel edge Andorra in Euro 2024 qualifier

Health & Lifestyle

Make yoga part of your life, says Punjab CM Mann

Health & Lifestyle

Ballia heatwave toll touches 68

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out enhanced media picker on Android beta

Health & Lifestyle

One doctor has 83 hospitals registered in his name in UP

News

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcome a Baby Girl

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU runs out of HCV drug stock, patients suffer

Health & Lifestyle

Beds, wards reserved for heat stroke patients in UP

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing: Services crowned champions with 9 gold medals, Haryana finish second

Sports

Ashes 2023: First Test in balance as Australia reach 107/3 in chase of 281 against England

Sports

PHL 2023: Maharashtra Ironmen hold onto clinch victory against the Golden Eagles UP

Sports

Sr women's football nationals: Odisha too good for Punjab; Tamil Nadu continue to roll

Sports

PHL 2023: Resolute Rajasthan Patriots soar to victory against the Delhi Panzers

Sports

National Inter-State Athletics: Punjab shot putter Tajinderpal improves Asian record to 21.77m (Ld)

Sports

National Inter-State Athletics: Punjab shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor improves his Asian record to 21.77m

Sports

Asian Track Cycling: India's Ronaldo Singh wins silver, sets new national record

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US