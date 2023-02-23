scorecardresearch
D.Y Patil T20 Cup: Tata Sports Club, D.Y Patil Group B enter semis

By News Bureau

Navi Mumbai, Feb 23: Tata Sports Club and D.Y Patil Group B entered the semifinals of the 17th D.Y Patil T20 Cup 2023 with contrasting wins in the quarterfinals at the D.Y Patil Sports Complex on Thursday.

At the University Ground, Anmolpreet Singh slammed 98 and Ankit Kaushik scored 70 as CAG posted 205 for seven in their 20 overs against Tata Sports Club.

In response, Tata Sports Club overhauled the target in 19.1 overs thanks to some allround contributions from Sohraab D. (38 n.o.). Sujit Nayak (38) and Anand Bais (30). Tata won the contest by four wickets.

In the other semifinal, D.Y Patil Group B got the better of Jain Irrigation by 30 runs.

Batting first D.Y Patil Group B scored 159 for nine in their 20 overs. Yash Dhull scored a brisk 51 and captain Shashank Singh made 42.

India’s Under-19 World Cup hero Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up three for 31 and Vijay Gohil (3-27) was the other successful bowler for Jain Irrigation. In response, Jain Irrigation was bowled out for 129 in 19.1 overs. Medium-pacer Vineet Sinha starred with a spell of five for 12.

Brief scores:

CAG 205/7 in 20 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 98, Ankit Kaushik 70; Prayansh 4-47) lost to Tata Sports Club 210/6 in 19.1 overs (Sohraab Dhaliwa 38 n.o., Sujit Nayak 38, Anand Bais 30, Aakarshit Gomel 29; Ramandeep Singh 2-44) by four wickets

DY Patil Group B 159/9 in 20 overs (Yash Dhull 51, Shashank Singh 42; Rajvardhan Hangargekar 3-31, Vijay Gohil 3-27) beat Jain Irrigation 129 in 19.1 overs (Azim Kazi 27, Shubham Sharma 22; Vineet Sinha 5-12) by 30 runs.

–IANS

bsk

