scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Danilovic stuns top seed Navarro to win Nordea Open title

By Agency News Desk

Bastad (Sweden), July 16 (IANS) No.8 seed Olga Danilovic of Serbia emerged as the champion at the WTA 125 Nordea Open after outlasting No.1 seed Emma Navarro 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-3 in singles final.

Currently ranked No.94, 22-year-old Danilovic took two-and-a-half hours to squeak past 55th-ranked Navarro of the United States on Saturday. Danilovic captured her first title at WTA 125 level with the victory.

“This was a very, very, very tough match. Obviously the toughest in the week. She’s a great player, her ranking says a lot. From the first point, I think, until the last was so tough,” Danilovic said, after her win.

“I’m very happy I managed, after the second set, to come back. I obviously felt a bit tired because it’s been a tough week, but I was able to [make] a last push for me, and I gave it my all, and it paid off,” he added.

The event brought Danilovic her biggest title since she defeated Anastasia Potapova to win her first Hologic WTA Tour singles title at the 2018 Moscow River Cup. Danilovic claimed that WTA 250 title as a 17-year-old lucky loser.

This week, Danilovic had to battle through three-setters in three of her five matches on her way to the title. She dropped her first set of the tournament 6-0 and suffered another bagel set in the semifinals, but those did not deter her from taking the crown.

On the other hand, the doubles title was won by No.4 seeds Irina Khromacheva and Panna Udvardy, who edged No.3 seeds Eri Hozumi and Jang Su-jeong 4-6, 6-3, [10-5].

In their first tournament as a team, Khromacheva and Udvardy eked out the win after 1 hour and 33 minutes. It is the second career WTA 125 doubles title for both Khromacheva and Udvardy.

–IANS

ak/


Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Lionel Messi completes Inter Miami move
Next article
Reddit removes chat history prior to 2023
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Reddit removes chat history prior to 2023

Sports

Lionel Messi completes Inter Miami move

Sports

Olivia wins gold, Linthoi Chanambam bags silver in Hong Kong Cadet Asian Cup judo championship

Sports

Wrestling: Sangeeta Phogat wins bronze medal in Hungary Ranking Series

Sports

Football: Former India international Prabhakar Mishra is dead

Sports

IOA President PT Usha appeals for peace, harmony in Manipur

Sports

UTT Season 4: Harmeet Desai beats Sathiyan to hand Goa Challengers stunning win

News

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity

News

'Padmini' producer lashes out at Kunchako Boban for not joining promo

News

Pawan Kalyan shares priceless memories with Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Ram Charan in 1st Insta post

Sports

Wimbledon: Unseeded Vondrousova shocks Jabeur to clinch first Grand Slam title (Ld)

Sports

World Aquatics C'ship: China wins three gold medals in diving

Sports

Wimbledon: Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win first Grand Slam title

News

John Ridley to put his own twist on sci-fi genre with upcoming comic ‘Ministry of Compliance’

News

Sandeepa Dhar cried constantly while shooting for song ‘Barbaad’

News

Timothee Chalamet got to play lead in ‘Wonka’ because of old music videos from high school

News

‘I had given up on love’, Rita Ora opens up on struggles of being single

Sports

Ashes 2023: No regrets. Surprising to see nasty stuff being said about it, says Carey on Bairstow stumping

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US