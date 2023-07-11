scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Dasun Shanaka, Scott Edwards target silverware after sealing ODI World Cup qualification

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 8 (IANS) After clinching the final two spots for the Men’s ODI World Cup to be held in India from October 5 to November 19, Netherlands and Sri Lanka skippers, Scott Edwards and Dasun Shanaka, have set their sights on winning the Qualifier tournament, which ends through Sunday’s finale.

Heroics from all-rounder Bas de Leede, who hit a maiden ODI century after taking his first five-wicket haul, helped the Netherlands secure a four-wicket win over Scotland, chasing down the target inside 44 overs to overtake their opponents’ net run rate and clinch a spot in the ODI World Cup.

“Going into the tournament, qualifying was part of it, but we wanted to win the tournament. So once we celebrated qualifying, we’ve moved straight onto preparing for this game and we’re looking forward to hopefully playing a good game of cricket tomorrow,” Edwards was quoted as saying by ICC.

Edwards scored an unbeaten 67 the first time the sides met, Sri Lanka winning by 21 runs despite being held to just 213 batting first. That was one of the few games in which openers Max O’Dowd and Vikramjit Singh had failed to fire, both going for ducks –- and Edwards admits that it was the batting that was the issue in that Super Six clash.

“As a batting group, we know we have got to play better than we did last time against them. Hopefully, we can show that we are a better batting unit than we did the last time. Throughout the tournament, Max and Vikram have been sensational, probably two of the better openers at this tournament so for us, they have played a massive part in our qualifying and hopefully they can keep doing what they are doing and set the platform for us,” he added.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, the 1996 World Cup winners, have won seven out of seven games in the ongoing competition in Zimbabwe, most recently cruising to an eight-wicket win over the West Indies.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka revealed that the squad will be at full strength for the final in Harare and is confident they can wrap up the tournament with a final win.

“As a full member country, it’s important to win this series and the way we have played in this tournament, I am sure we will do well and win. What is important is to continue the winning streak while controlling our strengths.”

As well as meeting in the Super Six, the teams also played a warm-up match against one another, and Shanaka has been impressed by the Netherlands in those two meetings, particularly their ability to play the situation of a game to perfection.

“They are a good side, they have played good cricket, reaching their potential. They stick to their basics really well. When it comes to the Netherlands’ batting, I think they analyse really well. They understand the situation.”

“What we saw from their batting, they had a plan when it came to the second game (in the tournament). We saw that they came up with a really good plan going into the second game. We expect something from them, but we are prepared as well and have our own plans,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah elected new OCA chief; Russia, Belarus allowed at Asian Games in Hangzhou as neutrals
Next article
Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz overcomes Jarry's challenge; Medvedev shrugs off early scare
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: Durand Cup Trophy Tour conducted in Mumbai with great enthusiasm

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Kvitova, Sabalenka advance to fourth round in contrasting styles

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz overcomes Jarry's challenge; Medvedev shrugs off early scare

Sports

Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah elected new OCA chief; Russia, Belarus allowed at Asian Games in Hangzhou as neutrals

Sports

Ashes 2023: Warner's issue is that he goes so hard at the ball, says Butcher after Broad claims him once again

Sports

Duleep Trophy 2023: South Zone overcome North, set up final clash with West

Sports

Asian Athletics C'ship: Focus on Tajinderpal in Bangkok as Karanveer drops out with dope test

Sports

Shane Deitz appointed as new head coach of West Indies women’s cricket team

Sports

Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India blank Hong Kong 5-0 reach quarters; go down to Malaysia

Sports

We just want to focus on the good cricket and that is our goal, says Harmanpreet ahead of Bangladesh T20Is

Sports

Nijat Masood replaces injured Naveen-ul-Haq in Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Sports

AICF holds a pre-AGM meeting in Kanpur to discuss chess development

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India eye fresh start on return to internationals against Bangladesh

Sports

Asian Games: Khade, Aryan Nehra, Maana Patel, Linyesha in 23-member national aquatics squad

Sports

UTT 2023: Led by Aruna Quadri and Lily Zhang, U Mumba TT ready for Season 4

Sports

Duleep Trophy 2023: West Zone reach final on rain-hit last day

Sports

Football: Mumbai City FC sign two talents from Reliance Foundation Young Champs

Sports

Oppn Bengaluru meet: Kejriwal waits for Congress stance on ordinance

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US