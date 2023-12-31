David Warner set for farewell at Sydney as Australia name unchanged squad for final Test vs Pakistan

Sydney, Dec 31 (IANS) David Warner is all set to be given a hometown farewell from Test cricket after the left-handed opening batter was included in an unchanged Australia squad for the third and final Test against Pakistan starting at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3.

Warner said in June ahead of the World Test Championship final that he wanted to end his Test career at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the Australia-Pakistan third Test.

With Australia having an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series, it means the squad is unchanged and Warner, who made 164 in the first Test at Perth will finally have his wish come true.

The unchanged squad also means Scott Boland retains his place in the Australia squad as a fourth fast bowling option, while pace all-rounder Cameron Green also remains as part of the Test group.

“The NSP have retained the same squad from Melbourne to Sydney as we look to clean sweep the Test series. We look forward to celebrating David Warner’s final Test match and his incredible career at his home ground,” said chief selector George Bailey.

In 111 Tests since his debut in 2011, Warner has scored 8695 runs at an average of 44.6, including 26 fifties and 36 half-centuries, proving to snatch the game away from the opposition in quick time.

“I’m sure that’s what everyone would like to see for Davey as well, or anyone who retires frankly, but it doesn’t happen to many people. So if Davey can go out with a hundred or even a (three-nil) series win against Pakistan, that would be a nice way for him to finish. Very, very, very few sportspeople get to go out with a fairytale finish,” said former Australia head coach Justin Langer to cricket.com.au.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner

–IANS

nr/bc