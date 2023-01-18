scorecardresearch
DCW sends notice to Sports Ministry over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notice to the Sports Ministry and the police to investigate the matter of sexual allegations made against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and coaches by Olympian wrestlers.

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers on Wednesday sat on a protest against the WFI at Jantar Mantar here.

“Olympian Wrestler Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who brought laurels to the country, are forced to protest today. They say that the WFI president and coaches sexually exploit the players. Issuing a notice to the Sports Ministry and the Police to investigate the matter,” said DCW Chief Swati Maliwal.

“The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance on media reports of allegations of sexual harassment made against the president of Wrestling Federation of India and some wrestling coaches. As per the reports, renowned women Olympic wrestlers of lndia have accused the WFI president and some coaches of sexually harassing women wrestlers. This is a very serious matter,” reads the notice to the police.

The commission has asked for a copy of complaints made by women wrestlers against coaches and WFI president along with details of action taken thereon. The DCW has also asked for a copy of FIR, details of accused arrested and action taken report in the matter from police by January 21.

Issuing a notice to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the DCW has asked details of complaints made by women wrestlers against coaches and WFI president along with details of action taken thereon.

The commission has also asked for the details of lnternal Complaint Committee formed by the Wrestling Federation of lndia.

“If no lnternal Complaint Committee has been formed, please provide reasons for the same. Whether the matter has been forwarded to Internal Complaint Committee and the Local Complaint Committee as per Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace. If the matter has not been forwarded to those committees, please provide reasons for the same,” reads the notice to the Sports Ministry.

The DCW has asked the details of action taken against the accused coaches and WFI president for allegations made by the women wrestlers by January 21 in the matter.

–IANS

avr/pgh

