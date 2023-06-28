scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Determined to maintain unbeaten run, says Sunil Chhetri

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, June 28 (IANS) A draw that feels like a defeat. It may be an overused phrase after conceding a late goal, but there was no other appropriate way of describing India’s 1-1 result against Kuwait on Tuesday.

Spoils were shared on paper on the night, but as a whole, India lost out on the top spot in the group by the slimmest of margins, and also their eight-match clean-sheet streak. After a frenetic 90 minutes full of crunching challenges, aggressiveness from both sides, hot heads and immense drama, the crossing line was within reach for India, until Anwar Ali’s mistimed clearance looped into the net for an own goal. But Anwar did not concede the goal.

It’s not Anwar, it’s the country that conceded,” captain Sunil Chhetri was quick to clarify. “It’s an own goal. It can happen to anyone. We are professional enough not to talk about it. I hope the kid shrugs it off. We all have his back,” he supported.

“Technical mistakes are something that we do not take too seriously. We just work on our effort. Sometimes I miss silly goals that I shouldn’t have. If somebody makes a silly challenge, then we get a penalty against us. It all happens in football. It’s now in the past,” Chhetri was quoted as saying by AIFF.

And the Kanteerava concurred with the skipper’s words. The stadium resonated with the loud singing and positive reception of their Blue Tigers after the full-time whistle. Anwar, who had trod towards the west block with an apologetic feeling, could hold his head high and even afford a smile after hearing his name chanted by the loyal supporters.

Pats on his back and hugs from his teammates reminded him how fantastically and almost flawlessly he had performed that night, and that one moment cannot overshadow all that.

Anwar was everywhere in defence, complementing Sandesh Jhingan in a dominant fashion as he had done during the entire month. He was well-positioned, kept good spatial awareness and did not shy away from flying into challenges, just as head coach Igor Stimac expected him and every Blue Tiger to perform against an opponent like Kuwait.

“To a large extent, we could do exactly what we had trained for. They are not an easy side. This team can play, and we could see that. But we matched their energy, and for most of the time, I think we did well, “said Chhetri.

“But the feeling that comes to our mind is that of a loss because we conceded at the last moment,” he added uneasily. “Clean sheet was one of our targets today, which went out of the window. All of us in the dressing room are a little bit disheartened about that. Now, it’s the unbeaten run that we want to keep as long as possible.”

India are unbeaten in all nine matches played in 2023. At home, the run stretches to almost four years, with the last defeat coming in Guwahati against Oman in September 2019 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Amidst all the craziness, there was a silver lining of sorts as Chhetri hit a new milestone with his 92nd international goal. 23 of those have now come in the SAFF Championship, making him the joint top-scorer in the history of the competition alongside Maldives’ Ali Ashfaq. For Chhetri, however, not goals but trophies matter the most.

“I don’t think about these things. I’m not trying to be arrogant, but I don’t take goals too seriously. Once when I’m done in a few years, we can talk about it with a nice burger and a beer,” he laughed. “For now, I really appreciate the love that I get across the whole country, especially here as it is my home ground. I try my best to give whatever I have on the pitch,” the skipper added.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Manu Bhaker, Shriyanka Sadangi, Goldie Gujjar win in Rifle-Pistol trials
Next article
Volvo becomes 4th automaker to adopt Tesla EV charging standard
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Volvo becomes 4th automaker to adopt Tesla EV charging standard

Sports

Manu Bhaker, Shriyanka Sadangi, Goldie Gujjar win in Rifle-Pistol trials

Technology

Oracle introduces generative AI capabilities to boost HR productivity

Technology

Nothing closes $96 mn round ahead of Phone (2) launch

Sports

Asian junior champion Kirti storms into quarters of 6th Youth Women's National Boxing

News

Kevin Spacey's UK criminal trial over multiple sexual assault allegations begins

News

Rob Kardashian wishes sister Khloe on her 39th birthday

Sports

Host at least one World Cup cricket match in Mohali: Sahney

Sports

Lucknow Super Giants' off-field performance point to spectacular first season at home

News

Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury headline hoichoi’s ‘Nikhoj’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt proceedings of second Test at Lord’s (Ld)

News

Now, son Anoop joins musical power couple Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur

Sports

Vamsi Merla Sports Foundation associates with J&K Tourism & Culture; to promote motorsports in UT

News

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ to release on 29th June 2023

Sports

Ashes 2023: Protesters briefly disrupt play during second Eng vs Aus Test at Lord's

Technology

MG Motor India ends season 4 of Developer Programme, announces winners

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon becomes first specialist bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches

Technology

Man credits Apple Watch fall detection for saving his life

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US