Dewald Brevis is everything you look for in an overseas pro, when in India, says Abhinav Mukund

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) In the ongoing SA20, MI Cape Town bounced back from their previous defeat and posted a convincing seven-wicket win against Joburg Super Kings, successfully chasing 106 with 22 balls to spare.

Dewald Brevis, the blue-eyed boy of the MI franchise, again rose to the occasion by scoring a match winning 42 runs in 34 balls on opening the batting including three sixes. Currently, Brevis is leading the run getters list at SA20, having accumulated 112 runs in three matches at a strike rate of over 145.

Former India opener Abhinav Mukund spoke highly of Brevis’ abilities to play spin and how he can be a top bet when he plays in India for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 to be held later in the year.

“What I look for in an opening batter is temperament. Very hard to associate that with a 21-year-old. He took his time today which is really heartening to see, and his game vs spin is exceptional. I can say that for sure. He has taken on someone like Chahar, here in the Indian league.”

“Even in the last game, he took on Shamsi when he got those runs vs Paarl. In this particular contest, he took on Phangiso (Aaron). His game vs spin is really sorted. That’s what you look for in an overseas pro, when you come over to India. But, he is really destined for bigger things,” he was quoted as saying in the Match Centre Live show on Sports18.

Brevis, better known as ‘Baby AB’ due to an uncanny resemblance of his batting style with the South African legend AB de Villiers, had recently blasted 162 off 57 balls while representing Titans against the Knights in a CSA T20 challenge game at Potchefstroom last year.

The right-handed batter had earlier lit it up 2022 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in the West Indies by becoming the top-scorer of the tournament with 506 runs in six innings, including two centuries as well as a 96 against Ireland and a 97 against eventual runners-up England.

Roped in by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2022, Brevis was one of the few positives in the campaign. He had a good IPL debut, making 29 from 19 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was followed by five majestic sixes, including four consecutive maximums against leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, in a 25-ball 49 that almost helped Mumbai pull off an unlikely run chase against Punjab Kings, and slammed 31 from 13 balls against Lucknow Super Giants.

Though Brevis was out of eleven after low scores followed, he has since shone for the MI Cape Town franchise in SA20.

–IANS

nr/cs