Different needs for three Spanish sides in Wednesday's Champions League actions

Madrid, Nov 28 (IANS) Real Madrid and Real Sociedad are in Champions League action on Wednesday with games that are relatively unimportant for them, but Sevilla has a match that is all or nothing for their European hopes and the future of coach Diego Alonso.

A draw for Real Madrid at home to Napoli will be enough to ensure they finish top of Group C, and with a long injury list, Carlo Ancelotti will look to give minutes to players such as Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz and Nacho Fernandez, reports Xinhua.

Napoli does need a win, however, to assure their place in the last-16.

Real Sociedad has won its first four group games and is assured a place in the knockout stages, although they have to duel it out with Inter Milan to see who finishes top of Group D.

The side from San Sebastian is at home to RB Leipzig, whose only ambition now is to assure third place and a spot in the Europa League.

Sevilla is at home to PSV Eindhoven, who is led by former Sevilla cult hero Luuk de Jong and Diego Alonso’s side has no option other than to win if they want to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

Sevilla has just two draws from its first four matches and sits bottom of a close group, three points behind PSV and Lens, with Arsenal on nine points.

A win for Sevilla would give them a decent chance to still make the last-16, but they need to improve drastically. Their last win in either La Liga or Champions League was two months ago and they haven’t won in either competition since Diego Alonso replaced Jose Luis Mendilibar in the dugout.

There are strong rumors the club is already looking for a replacement and another failure on Wednesday would surely hasten the departure of the former Uruguay boss.

