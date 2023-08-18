scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Disappointing that Marlon Samuels has been found guilty, but I’m not surprised: Trent Copeland

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Former Australia fast-bowler Trent Copeland said that it was disappointing to see former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels being found guilty of corruption charges against him while adding that at the same time, something like this happening is just not surprising.

On August 16, Samuels was found guilty of four offences under the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption code following a hearing by an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal. The charges are related to the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, where Samuels was a member of the Karnataka Tuskers squad but did not play a single game.

The charges relate to failing to disclose the receipt of payment or gift, as well as failing to disclose to the designated anti-corruption official, as well as failing to cooperate with an investigation and causing a delay by concealing information that may have been relevant.

“What I do know is how common this stuff is. This is everywhere. We’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars. Think about the WBBL in Australia or the women’s domestic league. There are hundreds of millions of dollars bet every year, particularly in India, on these matches.”

“When we’re talking about corruption in cricket, we are talking about some of the highest levels of corruption in world sport. They approach the most vulnerable players, Marlon Samuels… he’s on the junket tour, not playing, he is the perfect candidate for something like that.”

“The failing to disclose, people might say how innocuous… but the reason these penalties are harsh… is so there is zero faith lost in the integrity of the sport. Disappointing that Marlon Samuels has been found guilty, but I’m not surprised, put it like that,” said Copeland on SEN Radio.

Samuels announced his retirement in November 2020, after playing 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is for the West Indies. His most notable moment came as the top-scorer in the Men’s T20 World Cup finals of 2012 and 2016, playing a huge role in West Indies winning the titles.

Copeland revealed he too was offered many times to disclose information for betting purposes. “I’ve been approached hundreds of times via DM. ‘Tell us the team’, ‘what’s the pitch like’, things like that, particularly when I was in international cricket.”

“But even in recent times. Even now when I’m a commentator at venues, people are after inside information that’s not yet public. Long may this (Samuels’) sort of ban continue. If this stuff is still going on, it needs to be stamped out, so more of it.”

–IANS

nr/bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tom Blythe to portray younger version of Coriolanus Snow in new 'Hunger Games' movie
Next article
YouTube starts testing Q&A stickers for Shorts on mobile
This May Also Interest You
Technology

YouTube starts testing Q&A stickers for Shorts on mobile

News

Tom Blythe to portray younger version of Coriolanus Snow in new 'Hunger Games' movie

Sports

Premier League: Tough match for tired Man City in second round of games (Preview)

Health & Lifestyle

After EG.5, WHO flags another Covid variant BA.2.86

News

'Succession' actress Crystal Finn attacked by Otters, says ‘bites really hurt’

Health & Lifestyle

SC issues notice on PIL seeking action against doctors who do not prescribe generic medicines

News

Badshah lauds Raaga Fusion: 'Felt like listening to Indian Orchestra performing on Broadway'

News

Manasi Joshi Roy to play a pivotal part in 'Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai'

News

‘KBC 15’: Amitabh Bachchan lauds determination of contestant suffering from rare genetic disease

Sports

Ben Stokes made decision on return for World Cup shortly after Ashes, says Jos Buttler

News

Rohanpreet Singh goes all gangsta with new track 'God's Fav'

News

Fardeen Khan flaunts 'killer' body in shirtless selfie

Sports

I will go with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in my team: Sandeep Patil

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may support faster charging up to 35W

News

Pratik Sehajpal shares how Tamannaah Bhatia was impressed by his acting

Review

Movie Review | Ghoomer | A Promising underdog story

Sports

Football: Hamstring injury sidelines Barcelona defender Araujo

Technology

Twitch to allow streamers block banned users from watching streams

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US