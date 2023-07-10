scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Doordarshan to telecast Team India tour of West Indies in six languages

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Doordarshan (DD) will telecast the upcoming India’s tour of the West Indies. The month-long bilateral series comprising 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is, is scheduled to take place from July 12 to August 13.

DD will give viewers the choice to watch the games in their own language – with T20Is and ODI series being telecast in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Kannada on DD Sports along with the network’s regional channels DD Podhigai, DD Saptagiri, DD Yadagiri, DD Bangla and DD Chandana. Test matches will be telecast on DD Sports. The primary telecast on DD Sports will be a combination of Hindi and English.

This will be the first time team India will be in action after the loss at the WTC final, and the team will look to start off the new WTC cycle on a winning note.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya will be amongst the names to watch out for while young guns like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad too will be looking to make the most of the opportunity.

As the primary media rights holder, FanCode will stream the entire series on its digital platform.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Come in to support England, doesn't need to go beyond that: Root appeals for calm ahead of Headingley Test
Next article
I was little bit jealous: Alcaraz wishes Federer was watching his Wimbledon watch
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Behaviour of some MCC members was just wrong, horribly ironic, says David Gower

Sports

Hockey India League committee convenes in New Delhi today

Sports

I was little bit jealous: Alcaraz wishes Federer was watching his Wimbledon watch

Sports

Come in to support England, doesn't need to go beyond that: Root appeals for calm ahead of Headingley Test

Sports

Babar Azam, David Miller to play in Lanka Premier League, Star Sports acquires broadcast rights

Sports

Major League Cricket: Stars of world cricket gather in Houston for pre-season camp

Sports

Ricky Ponting sees traits of Dhoni in Ben Stokes match-winning ability

Sports

LaLiga: From Gundogan’s arrival at FC Barcelona to Modric’s contract renewal, 10 things learned this week

Sports

Andy Balbirnie steps down as Ireland captain after World Cup Qualifier exit

Sports

Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph leave World Cup qualifier to manage workload ahead of Test series vs India

Sports

PM Modi, Anurag Thakur extend greetings to Indian football team on SAFF Championships triumph

Sports

Cricketer Praveen Kumar has miraculous escape in car accident in UP

Sports

13th Pan Arab Games set to open in Algeria

Sports

Botafogo eye move for Uruguayan defender Ponte

Sports

Women's hockey team has no plans of using Paddy Upton, the mental conditioning expert of the men's team

Sports

Focus on youngsters as Indian women's team gears up for Asian Games on a tour of Germany, Spain

Sports

After World Cup Qualifiers debacle, Balbirnie steps down as Ireland's white-ball captain

Sports

SAFF Championship: Sandhu the hero as India defeat Kuwait via penalties in final to lift 9th title (Ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US