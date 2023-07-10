scorecardresearch
'Dramatic fall from grace': Ian Bishop, Brathwaite dissect West Indies' failure at ODI WC Qualifier

Harare, July 2 (IANS) Former cricketer and noted commentator Ian Bishop and ex-captain Carlos Brathwaite dissected the West Indies’ failed campaign at Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe, which means that the two-time champions will miss the mega ICC event for the first time.

The signs were there early in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 campaign but this is now “the lowest you can go,” according to West Indies great Carlos Brathwaite.

The hero of the T20 World Cup 2016 final was left stunned alongside Ian Bishop as they tried to dissect how the former powerhouse had fallen out of the race for a spot at the showpiece event in India later this year.

“It has been a long time coming. Obviously another format, T20, missed out (on the Super 12 stage) as well last year. So in white-ball cricket, there have been troubles in the past,” Brathwaite was quoted as saying by ICC.

“I think this is the lowest you can go,” he added.

West Indies’ first-ever ODI loss to Scotland sealed their fate, though earlier defeats to Zimbabwe and Netherlands had already made qualification through the Super Six stage difficult.

Entering the critical stage of the tournament with zero points meant West Indies had little room for error and most likely needed to win all three remaining matches, but they stumbled at the first hurdle.

“It has been a dramatic fall from grace from the former two-time winners of the Cricket World Cup, two-time World (Cup) T20 champions as well,” Bishop said.

Change the captain, change the coach, change who you want, the results have still gone against what was expected.

“If we go back to the start of this tournament, the West Indies would have come in with high hopes as a full member nation. But the group stages were a disappointment in the level of performance, certainly in the field and with the bat,” he added.

West Indies already have a spot locked in at the next T20 World Cup, when it is held across parts of the Caribbean as well as in the USA in 2024, and can start to plan for a much more competent campaign on home soil.

Bishop pointed to Alick Athanaze, Kevin Wickham and Jayden Seales as promising young players that should be given opportunities, while emerging spinner Kevin Sinclair was only added to their Qualifier squad after Yannic Cariah sustained an injury.

Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas and Fabian Allen were also left out of the squad after being part of the West Indies side at the Cricket World Cup 2019 and could press their claims for a recall.

“I think there’s a lot of issues. Identification of talent is one, but then how do you develop that talent?” Brathwaite said.

“It needs to be a situation where the guys that are identified, that there is a clear pathway from first-class and regional cricket to (under) 18 to international cricket.

Then how you consistently back it with the right brand of cricket in place, the right structure, to ensure not only success periodically but sustained success,” he added.

