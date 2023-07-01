scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Dutch dominate Belgium 6-1 as FIH Hockey Pro League goes down the wire

By Agency News Desk

Antwerp, July 1 (IANS) A rampant Netherlands men’s side romped to a 6-1 win over reigning Olympic champions Belgium here, keeping alive their hopes of securing back-to-back titles in the FIH Hockey Pro League.

The victory took the Dutch to 32 points, the same as Great Britain. However, Great Britain can no longer win the league as they have the same number of points but fewer wins and no matches remaining.

The Dutch can still add to their points tally with one more match to come. Despite the defeat, Belgium can still sneak to the top, if they win their final two matches -– one against Spain and the other a rematch against the Netherlands.

The home side didn’t look nearly as threatening as they did in their drubbing of Spain a day earlier. Instead, it was the Dutch who came out firing. Before the first two minutes were up, they had scored their first goal, thanks to a Koen Bijen strike. But 10 minutes later, Thijs van Dam worked his way into the circle and ensured the ball reached Tjep Hoedemakers who tapped it in.

The Netherlands added a third goal in the second quarter when Terrance Pieters passed the ball to Steijn van Heijningen, who produced a perfectly-placed strike to extend their lead.

The home team’s woes were compounded at the start of the third quarter when Jip Janssen dragged in the Dutch’s fourth goal off a penalty corner while Floris Wortelboer added a fifth in the final period.

Alex Hendrickx’s goal from a penalty stroke provided scant consolation for the Belgians and the Antwerp crowd. To make matters worse, Thierry Brinkman added one last spectacular team goal to the enormous Dutch total in the final minute to wrap up a hugely important 6-1 win.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ODI WC Qualifiers: Sahan Arachchige replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka’s squad
Next article
Elon Musk sets reading posts limits on Twitter to prevent data scraping
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Akhil Rabindra finishes with an impressive P5 & P8 in Round 3 of the European GT4 Series

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia's strong bowling performance leaves England with 257 runs to win for exciting day five

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka's Hasaranga reprimanded for breach of ICC Code of Conduct

Sports

SAFF Championship: India overcome Lebanon 4-2 in penalties to reach final

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings to face Mumba Masters in final

News

Amanda Bynes checks out of psychiatric facility

News

John Abraham to thrill audiences as ‘The Diplomat’

Technology

Elon Musk sets reading posts limits on Twitter to prevent data scraping

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Sahan Arachchige replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka’s squad

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings surges to top, the first team to qualify for final

Sports

Ashes 2023: Injured Nathan Lyon comes out to bat, receives a standing ovation from Lord’s crowd

Sports

Rudrankksh Patil back as NRAI announces Rifle/Pistol teams for World Championships and Asian Games

Technology

Users cry ‘wake up Elon’ as Twitter goes for a toss for millions (Lead)

Technology

Timing, type of workout critical for better results in diabetes: Study

Sports

Football: Chelsea sign promising youngsters Alex Matos and Diego Moreira

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: We let ourselves down in the entire tournament, admits WI skipper Shai Hope

Technology

Twitter faces global outage, users in a fix

Sports

SAFF Championship: Kuwait pip Bangladesh in extra time to enter final in maiden attempt

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US