DY Patil T20 Cup: Prabhsimran's brilliant ton, Karthik brisk effort steal the show

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Prabhsimran Singh and India international Dinesh Karthik stole the show on the final day of the league matches of the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup with their batting performances at the DY Patil Sports Complex, here on Tuesday.

CAG’s Prabhsimran Singh slammed a massive 161 off just 55 balls with nine boundaries and 17 sixes as his side beat Income Tax by 115 runs at the University Ground. In the other game at the Stadium, Dinesh Karthik hit 75 off just 38 balls with five boundaries and six sixes as DY Patil Group B beat RBI by 25 runs.

Prabhsimran shared 117 run opening stand with R Sanjay and then shared crucial stands with other batters too before he fell in the 16th over. CAG posted a massive 267 for six in their 20 overs. In their response Income Tax were never in the chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Income Tax was restricted to 152 for nine in their 20 overs. Himanshu Joshi top-scored with 50 off 44 balls but it was in vain. For CAG the best bowlers were Manu Krishnan (4-25) and J Suchith (3-22).

Karthik arrived at a critical stage for DY Patil Group B as they were struggling at 66 for three. But from thereon Karthik took off as he smashed the RBI bowlers at will. Karthik finished unbeaten on 75 off just 38 balls with five boundaries and six sixes. DY Patil Group B finished on 186 for six in their 20 overs. The chase for RBI was difficult as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Baltej Singh (3-33) and Vineet Sinha (3-34) combined to break the back of RBI as they finished on 161 for seven in their 20 overs.

The quarter-finals will be played on Thursday.

Brief scores:

Group C: CAG 267-6 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 161, R Sanjay 35; Dhanit Raut 3-37) bt Income Tax 152-9 in 20 overs (Himanshu Joshi 50, Abhimanyu Chavan 42; Manu Krishnan 4-25, J Suchith 3-22)-by 115 runs

Group B: DY Patil Group B 186-6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 75, Yash Dhull 29, Hardik Tamore 28; Ali Murtuza 2-20) bt RBI 161-7 in 20 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 49, Jyot Chhaya 35, Rajesh Bishnoi 33; Baltej Singh 3-33, Vineet Singa 3-34)-by 25 runs

–IANS

cs