scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ecuador forward Valencia joins Brazil's Internacional

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro, June 13 (IANS) Internacional have reached a deal to sign Ecuador international forward Enner Valencia on a free transfer, the Brazilian Serie A club said.

The 33-year-old agreed to a three-year contract after parting ways with Turkey’s Fenerbahce earlier this month, a Xinhua report said.

“I can promise that I will always give my all for the team, no matter who we are playing against,” Valencia said in a video published on Internacional’s official website.

“The fans have already made me feel welcome and I’m sure I’m going to feel their support even more when I arrive. My thanks go to the fans and all of the people that made this move possible,” he added.

Valencia will arrive in Porto Alegre on June 26 following Ecuador’s friendlies against Bolivia and Costa Rica.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Nepal aim to take home success on the road in Zimbabwe
Next article
Abhilash Thapliyal is chuffed with selection of 'Privacy', 'Kennedy' for Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival
This May Also Interest You
News

Scoop’s Jagruti Pathak redefines Karishma Tanna’s life as an actor

Health & Lifestyle

AMU student develops portable single lead ECG device

Health & Lifestyle

Thailand reports 15 dengue deaths, cases at 3-yr high

Technology

WinZO crosses 40 bn micro transactions in FY23, aims for 55 bn in FY24

Technology

Samsung, SK hynix on lookout for further developments in US chip export policy

Technology

'Women-Friendly Tourism' app to create 10,000 women ventures, 30K tourism jobs in Kerala

Technology

All about Breaking Point, that ran controversial Dorsey interview

Technology

Food ordering firm Grubhub to lay off 15% of staff

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to get optimised Google apps: Report

News

Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal starrer 'Kandahar' to drop on Prime Video on June 16

Sports

Gurbachan Singh Randhawa steps down as AFI selection panel chairman

Technology

Twitter may soon limit number of DMs send by non-Blue users

News

BTS Jungkook falls asleep during live

Sports

'Only Virat can reveal why he left Test captaincy': Sourav Ganguly

News

Abhilash Thapliyal is chuffed with selection of 'Privacy', 'Kennedy' for Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival

Sports

Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Nepal aim to take home success on the road in Zimbabwe

Technology

US FTC files suit to halt Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal: Report

News

Gurmeet Choudhary says he drives around SRK's 'Mannat' whenever he feels low and needs motivation

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US