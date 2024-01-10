Wednesday, January 10, 2024
WorldSports

Emma Raducanu withdrew from Kooyong Classic after suffering ‘lingering soreness’

Emma Raducanu withdrew from the Kooyong Classic on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after she cancelled a charity match in Melbourne.

By Agency News Desk
Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu _pic courtesy news agency

Melbourne, Jan 10 (IANS) Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew from the Kooyong Classic on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after she cancelled a charity match in Melbourne.

The echoes of her triumphant 2021 victory were met with concerns about her fitness after withdrawing from a second warm-up match.

Raducanu’s decision to pull out of the Kooyong Classic came hot on the heels of canceling a charity match against Naomi Osaka, who also withdrew as a precautionary measure. The British star, who had grappled with ankle and wrist injuries in the previous year, seemed to be battling a sore back during her recent appearance at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The 21-year-old’s withdrawal from the Kooyong Classic, citing lingering soreness, raised eyebrows about her readiness for the upcoming Grand Slam.

Despite concerns, it’s emphasized that this setback is not expected to impact Raducanu’s participation in the Australian Open, marking her return to the Grand Slam scene after a hiatus due to surgeries.

In the backdrop of Raducanu’s injury woes, other Britons were making strides in the Australian Open qualifying rounds. Harriet Dart, Francesca Jones, and Oliver Crawford celebrated victories, injecting a dose of British success amid the uncertainties surrounding the former US Open champion.

–IANS

hs/cs

Previous article
Sandeep Lamichhane jailed for 8 years in a minor rape case: Report
Next article
Sub-jr Women's Hockey League: Odisha, Pritam and SAI Shakti academy win on Day 10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment