Emma Raducanu withdrew from Kooyong Classic after suffering ‘lingering soreness’

Melbourne, Jan 10 (IANS) Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew from the Kooyong Classic on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after she cancelled a charity match in Melbourne.

The echoes of her triumphant 2021 victory were met with concerns about her fitness after withdrawing from a second warm-up match.

Raducanu’s decision to pull out of the Kooyong Classic came hot on the heels of canceling a charity match against Naomi Osaka, who also withdrew as a precautionary measure. The British star, who had grappled with ankle and wrist injuries in the previous year, seemed to be battling a sore back during her recent appearance at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The 21-year-old’s withdrawal from the Kooyong Classic, citing lingering soreness, raised eyebrows about her readiness for the upcoming Grand Slam.

Despite concerns, it’s emphasized that this setback is not expected to impact Raducanu’s participation in the Australian Open, marking her return to the Grand Slam scene after a hiatus due to surgeries.

In the backdrop of Raducanu’s injury woes, other Britons were making strides in the Australian Open qualifying rounds. Harriet Dart, Francesca Jones, and Oliver Crawford celebrated victories, injecting a dose of British success amid the uncertainties surrounding the former US Open champion.

