England, Portugal take back-to-back wins in Euro 2024 qualifiers

By News Bureau

London, March 27 (IANS) England saw off Ukraine 2-0 to make it two wins from two, while Portugal thrashed Luxembourg 6-0 to take back-to-back wins in Euro 2024 qualifiers.

England hosted Ukraine at Wembley after having beaten reigning European champions Italy away three days previously. Harry Kane tapped in Bukayo Saka’s cross after 37 minutes and Saka curled in a close-range volley three minutes later, reports Xinhua.

The visitors failed to make any threat with only three attempts on goal, with England sealing a comfortable win to lead Group C with a perfect start.

Italy beat Malta 2-0 thanks to goals from Mateo Retegui and Matteo Pessina. The Azzurri are second in the group, but North Macedonia also claimed three points and have one game in hand over Italy.

In Group J, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Portugal sweep Luxembourg 6-0. The 38-year-old extended his record for international goals to 122 in his 198th appearance for his country.

Slovakia are two points behind Portugal as they defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 on Sunday. Iceland whitewashed Liechtenstein 7-0 to collect three points after two matches.

In Group H, Kazakhstan came from 2-0 down to beat Denmark 3-2, Slovenia beat San Marino 2-0, and Northern Ireland lost 1-0 to Finland.

–IANS

cs

Serbia beat Israel in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3
Italy beat Malta in Euro qualifiers
