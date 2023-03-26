scorecardresearch
Equestrian: Arya Chandorkar secure top position in Show Jumping Children I category

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Arya Chandorkar secured the top position and finished her round in 63 seconds in the JNEC Show Jumping Children I category at the ongoing Regional Equestrian League at the Amateur Riders’ Club, here on Saturday.

Arya was riding on her horse Winston during the competition.

“I am happy that Winston and I had a clear round, which was possible because of the guidance I received from my coaches at ARC. I know I have a lot more to learn, and I am working every day to become a better rider,” said Chandorkar.

On the other hand, Sophia Andyarujina was also part of the competition but had an unfortunate fall halfway into the round and was eliminated. She was riding Dancing Dynamite.

The three day Regional Equestrian League is being held for the JNEC categories in Show Jumping and Dressage. Athletes from all over the country are participating in the event.

Athlete’s participation categories for Show Jumping are: JNEC Children I, JNEC Children II, JNEC Junior Show Jumping. Young Rider Show Jumping.

Meanwhile, the Athlete’s participation categories for Dressage are: JNEC Junior, JNEC Young Rider Dressage, JNEC Children I, JNEC Children II.

–IANS

ak/

