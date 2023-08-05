scorecardresearch
EWPBL, EPBL set to host 3×3 Basketball League, EP3L in India

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) The Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League and the Elite Pro Basketball League have come together for the first of its kind 3×3 basketball league named the EP3L – the Elite 3×3 Premier League. The league will begin in September with a total of over 100 athletes drafted into the men’s and women’s categories.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to witness the birth of this exciting sporting revolution in our country. Our vision is to elevate the game of basketball to new heights and provide a platform for talented athletes to shine on the international stage. In the land of diverse cultures and unparalleled passion for sports, we believe 3×3 basketball will resonate deeply with our people. This format brings a perfect blend of skill, speed, and strategy, captivating both players and spectators alike. Our league is not just about competition; it’s about fostering a basketball culture, building communities, and nurturing young talent. We aim to inspire the next generation of basketball stars and pave the way for India’s presence on the global basketball map,” said Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO, EWPBL & EPBL on the announcement of the league.

In an unprecedented move in the basketball professional set up in India, all the players will receive a predetermined salary that is attuned to the ideology of EWPBL and EPBL of ensuring a serious career pathway for young basketball players in India. The 3×3 basketball features three players in each team as opposed to the five in traditional basketball games. There’s only one substitute allowed on the bench in 3×3 basketball, who can enter the game anytime during a dead ball situation by tagging an outgoing player.

The men’s 3×3 will have a total of sixteen teams with a total of six players per team. The format of the league will divide the teams into four pools out of which two teams will qualify on the basis of a round robin to the quarterfinals. The leaders of the pools will then head into knockout rounds for the coveted trophy. The women’s 3×3 will comprise of ten teams with a total of six players per team and the teams will be divided into two pools. The top four teams will then compete for glory in knockouts.

Top basketball players from across the country have already signed up for the EP3L, many of which are in the Indian Basketball team both in the men’s and women’s categories. These players have been consistently signed on during the course of a few months based on their recent 3×3 achievements that the team at EWPBL and EPBL have been keeping an extremely close eye on.

“With the support of our basketball community we embark on this incredible journey. A triple treat is ready to break open the basketball scene once again,” added Sunny Bhandarkar.

