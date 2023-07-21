Ex-India goalie Subrata Paul rues India missing out on Asian Games

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Debarring the senior men’s and women’s football teams from taking part in the upcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzou, China, from September 23 to October 8, has become a subject of discussion among football lovers in India.

The reason, as per the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), is failure to meet the Sports Ministry’s criteria for team games of being ranked among the Top 8 sides in Asia. While the men’s team is presently ranked 18th, the women’s team is placed 11th.

Former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul, who represented the Blue Tigers in 67 matches besides playing for top clubs like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, among others, too expressed his displeasure over Indian football teams not competing in the prestigious event.

“I was very disappointed when I heard that the Indian football team will miss the Asian Games. I have been following the team’s progress closely in recent years, and I have seen them make significant improvements.

“They qualified for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, and have played some good football in recent times. I believe they had the potential to do well at the Asian Games, but I am disappointed that they will not get the opportunity to prove themselves,” the Arjuna awardee goalkeeper told IANS.

While Paul admits that the criterion set by the Sports Ministry is fine, he also wants the ministry to look into the progress the team is making currently.

“I understand the Sports Ministry’s criterion for selecting teams for the Asian Games, but I think it is too harsh in this case. Our team is not far from breaking into the Top 8 in Asia, and I believe they had a good chance of performing well in the Asian Games.

“I hope the Sports Ministry reconsiders its decision and allows the team to participate in the Asian Games,” Paul said.

Being a top-notch player himself, Paul also feels for the players who put in their hard work to uplift the game and expect to participate in top-level tournaments.

“I am disappointed for the players. They have been working hard to improve their game, and they were looking forward to the opportunity to compete in the Asian Games. This is a big disappointment for them, and I hope they will continue to work hard and eventually achieve their goals,” Paul concluded.

On Thursday, former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia also came out in support of the national football team.

“The All India Football Federation (AIFF) should approach the Sports Ministry, saying that it will bear the expenses if the government allows the teams to participate,” he said.

