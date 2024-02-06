HomeWorldSports

Fabian Allen mugged at gunpoint in Johannesburg: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) On the sidelines of the SA20 tournament, West Indies international cricketer Fabian Allen reportedly fell victim to gunpoint mugging in Johannesburg, say report.

The 28-year-old all-rounder, who plays for Paarl Royals in SA20, was targeted outside the team hotel.

The assailants armed with gun confronted Allen outside Sandton Sun hotel, forcibly taking away his phone, personal belongings and his bag, Cricbuzz reported.

A report, citing sources, said that Paarl Royals and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have confirmed the incident.

“Our head coach Andrey Coley, also hailing from Jamaica, reached out to Fabian. Contact was successfully established through Obed McCoy ( another West Indies cricketer). He is fine. Cricket South Africa (CSA) and his team Paarl Royals could share more details if there is any,” a CWI top official told Cricbuzz.

This incident marked the second security-related occurrence involving SA20 players in the recent past. It has sparked worries about player safety and raised questions about the adequacy of security protocols for the ongoing league.

