Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton 2023: India’s Paralympic stars advance to semis

Dubai, Dec 16 (IANS) In a day filled with exhilarating encounters and unexpected upsets at the 5th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International 2023, India’s Tarun Tarun stunned the top seed and world No. 2, Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia, securing his place in the semi-finals.

The intense clash saw Tarun overcoming Setiawan’s strong comeback in the second game, ultimately prevailing 21-19, 23-21.

Expressing his emotions post-match, Tarun reflected, “I was prepared before the match mentally and physically. I don’t know what happened – my mental focus was not there. Against Fredy, it has always been tight matches, and he comes back into the game after he gains his rhythm. Happy to pull it through today.”

This victory marked a significant moment for Tarun, marking his first win over Setiawan since 2019. The fifth-ranked Indian, who underwent ACL surgery last November, acknowledged the need to enhance his mental strength as he progresses into the New Year.

Another Indian athlete, Suhas L. Yathiraj, the Asian Para Games champion in men’s singles SL4, faced a tough challenge from Korean opponent Shin Kyung Hwan. Yathiraj secured victory in three games, with a scoreline of 21-11, 19-21, 21-13. He is now set to meet compatriot Sukant Kadam in the next round.

In the men’s singles SL3 category, Nitesh endured a challenging match against Republic of Korea’s Joo Dangjae. Despite a broken blade during the game, Nitesh staged a comeback to win 17-21, 21-12, 21-17.

Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat faced a formidable challenge from Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chyrkov but managed to secure a spot in the semi-finals with a 21-14, 16-21, 21-11 victory. Bhagat is set to face Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the upcoming semi-finals.

The tournament also witnessed upsets in other categories, with Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar being eliminated by France’s Charles Noakes in straight games 21-14, 21-15 in men’s singles SL6 quarter-finals.

In the women’s standing events, Nigeria’s Mariam Eniola Bolaji continued her winning streak, shocking world No. 5 Manasi Joshi in straight games 21-13, 21-11. Bolaji is now poised to face China’s Asian Para Games champion Xiao Zuxian in the women’s singles SL3 semi-finals.

The Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International 2023 has proven to be a battleground of resilience, skill, and surprises, with athletes showcasing their determination to emerge victorious in this prestigious competition. The semi-finals promise even more excitement and intense battles as the competition progresses.

