FC Goa sign Carlos Martinez as new foreign striker

By Agency News Desk

Goa, July 7 (IANS) FC Goa have signed Carlos Martinez as their new foreign striker for the upcoming 2023-24 season, the Indian Super League (ISL) club confirmed on Friday.

Martinez is the seventh new addition to the Gaurs’ squad this summer, following the arrivals of Rowllin Borges, Udanta Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Boris Singh, Raynier Fernandes and Paulo Retre.

In a footballing career spanning 18 years across 13 different clubs, the 37-year-old has notched 123 goals and 8 assists from 357 appearances.

“I’ve followed FC Goa for a while now, and I’m aware of their achievements in Indian football. To be one of the most successful teams in the league, while following a style of play that I’m quite familiar with, made it easy to form an association with the Club,” Martinez said after signing for the Men in Orange.

“The attacking style of play and the fighting spirit that the team has consistently shown over the years excite me, and I’m eager to arrive in Goa soon and join up with my teammates. We’ll challenge together for all the trophies, and I want to make the fans of this team proud,” he added.

Commenting on the signing, Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football, said: “Carlos is a striker who comes with a proven pedigree for goalscoring. He’s a striker who likes to link up with his team mates to fashion chances and connect the play, but his primary skills are his ability to find the back of the net. His aerial prowess will also add another dimension to our attack and his all round game will make him a very useful asset to the team.”

Born in Mataro in the province of Barcelona, Martinez began his professional football journey with Badalona CF, where he showcased his immense talent and rose through the ranks from their U19 side to the B team. He went on to represent several lower division clubs.

In 2012, the striker signed with UE Olot and had a sensational first season, scoring an impressive 31 goals, and helped the club to secure promotion to the third tier of the Spanish football league system.

Later, he moved to Villareal B and continued to shine, scoring 57 goals during his time with the Spanish club.

Venturing overseas for the first time in July 2017, the 36-year-old embarked on a new chapter of his career in Japan, signing with Tokyo Verdy in the J2 League. After two seasons abroad, he returned to Spain, joining Hercules CF before shifting base to FC Andorra last year.

Now, Carlos Martinez is set to embark on a new adventure with FC Goa under Manolo Marquez, which marks the 14th club in his career.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
