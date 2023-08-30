scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIDE world runner-up Praggananda meets Stalin

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) Indian chess prodigy and runner up of the recent World Chess Championship FIDE, R. Praggananda on Wednesday met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son and state Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin.

The parents of the chess wizard, Ramesh Babu and Nagalaskhmi and coach RB Ramesh were also present in the meeting.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister handed over a memento and a Cheque of Rs 30 lakhs to the chess prodigy who reached India on Wednesday from Azerbaijan where the World Chess Championship was held.

The young chess sensation was received at the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Praggananda, who defeated Hikaru Nakamura and Fabia Caruna, both world beaters before losing a closely contested fight with world number one Magnus Carlson, said that he was thrilled at the splendid reception at the Chennai International Airport and subsequent warm welcome at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Speaking to media persons on his arrival at Chennai, Praggnananda said, “I am very happy and thrilled to see people coming in large numbers and recognising chess. This tells us that chess is growing as a sport.”

He said that his main aim was to qualify for the candidates at the world cup and was happy at having achieved that.

–IANS

aal/dan

70
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
England equals international match fees of women’s team with men's side with immediate effect
Next article
BharatPe’s chief business officer Dhruv Bahl steps down, Ashneer reacts
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US