scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA withdraws Peru's hosting rights of U17 World Cup

By News Bureau

Geneva (Switzerland), April 4 (IANS) Football’s world governing body FIFA has announced the withdrawal of Peru’s hosting rights of the 2023 Under-17 World Cup after the country failed to complete the infrastructure required for the tournament.

FIFA, who had an extensive discussion with the Peruvian Football Federation before making the decision, promised to keep the tournament schedule on November 10-December 2, 2023.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council will now designate a new host in due course,” it added.

FIFA said Peru doesn’t have enough time to get the investment and complete the necessary work before the tournament start date.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Elon Musk changes Twitter's blue bird logo with 'Doge' meme
Next article
Microsoft introduces 'Friends & Community Updates' channel for Xbox Insiders
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Microsoft introduces 'Friends & Community Updates' channel for Xbox Insiders

Technology

Elon Musk changes Twitter's blue bird logo with 'Doge' meme

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea sees new Covid cases amid increased spring excursions

Health & Lifestyle

Covid cases in UP cross 500 mark

Sports

IPL 2023: Gaikwad, Conway, Moeen power CSK to victory in grand homecoming (ld)

Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: Spots in the next round still up for grabs

Sports

Jamshedpur FC take on Mumbai City for AFC Champions League Group Stage spot

Sports

IPL 2023: Moeen, Deshpande, Santner star as Chennai beat Lucknow by 12 runs

Sports

With Williamson injured, Tom Latham to lead New Zealand in Pakistan ODI series

Sports

Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 1: Dennerby cautiously optimistic for winless India v Kyrgyz Republic

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers in focus as Delhi Capitals look to bounce back against Gujarat Titans (preview)

Technology

Hackers stole data in network security breach: Western Digital

Sports

IPL 2023: Gaikwad, Conway, Dhoni, Rayudu star as CSK post 217/7 against LSG

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: Top teams win their matches on Day 6

Sports

Orleans Masters 2023: Saina top Indian in contention; Satwik-Chirag too back in action

News

Richard Madden decided against going to Sanjay Gandhi National Park because of an unwanted friend

News

Watch Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction 2 teaser

Sports

Always good to get a series win, so the spirits are high, says South Africa coach Rob Walter

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US