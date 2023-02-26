scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: 10-man Napoli cruise past Empoli in Serie A

By News Bureau

Rome (Italy), Feb 26 (IANS) Napoli registered their eighth consecutive victory in Serie A as they sailed away with a 2-0 win over Empoli on Saturday, despite Mario Rui’s red card.

Napoli are in an electric mode since the start of the season, as they have put one foot in the Champions League last 8 after seeing off Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0, on top of a 15-point advantage on the Serie A table before Saturday’s game.

The away side did all the work in the first half as they went ahead in the 17th minute thanks to an own goal from Ardian Ismajli, before Victor Osimhen added another with a follow-up 10 minutes later, reports news agency Xinhua.

The only downside for the Partenopei was Rui’s unnecessary red card in the 67th minute as he kicked Francesco Caputo deliberately after a body check.

With the win, Napoli have potentially established an 18-point advantage over second-placed Inter Milan who visit Bologna on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo won Lecce 1-0 away on Kristian Thorstvedt’s header.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Premier League: Arsenal, Man City both win; West Ham, Leeds take vital triumphs at the bottom
Next article
La Liga: Real and Atletico Madrid draw 1-1 as Cadiz, Valencia take important wins in Spain
This May Also Interest You
Sports

La Liga: Real and Atletico Madrid draw 1-1 as Cadiz, Valencia take important wins in Spain

Sports

Premier League: Arsenal, Man City both win; West Ham, Leeds take vital triumphs at the bottom

Technology

WhatsApp now let beta users keep messages from disappearing

Health & Lifestyle

Mother donates kidney to ailing son

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow's 153-yr-old library digitised

News

Crowd does ‘Macarena’ as Tyga gives ‘Taste’ of ‘Ice Cream Man’ at Vh1 Supersonic

Sports

Medvedev masters Murray to win Qatar Open

Sports

There is pressure on everyone, it's a World Cup final, says Australian captain Lanning

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Krejcikova upsets Swiatek to win first WTA 1000 title of her career

Sports

ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan do a Derby double over East Bengal FC to seal third place

Sports

Football: India go down 1-3 to Qatar in U-17s friendly

Sports

PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers upset Calicut Heroes in derby thriller

Sports

Barca coach Xavi: Still league and cup to play for after European exit

Sports

Women's T20 WC: South Africa can end 'amazing tournament' with silverware, believes captain Luus

Sports

'The lack of application and discipline was unreal', Shastri advises Australian batters to go back to basics

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Chung-Hsu clinch doubles title, India's Anirudh-Prashanth finish as runners-up

Sports

Siem chases Paul in a German tussle for Indian Open, Luiten lies third

Sports

Govind, Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals at Strandja Memorial Int’l Boxing

Sports

New Delhi Marathon: Double Olympic champion Rudisha urges athletes to give their best, qualify for Asiad

Sports

Senior Hockey Women National: Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey MP reach final

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US