Football: Dortmund facing significant changes after Bellingham leaves for Real Madrid

Berlin (Germany), June 9 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund shareholders are certainly informed about the club’s official announcements, including the recent news about Jude Bellingham’s transfer to Real Madrid.

While this move may not have surprised many, it adds to the long list of prominent departures the Black and Yellow team has experienced throughout its history.

The departures of Ousmane Dembele (2017/Barcelona/140 million euros), Jadon Sancho (2021/Manchester United/85 million euros), and Erling Haaland (2022/Manchester City/65 million euros) have already established them as well-known figures preceding the highly sought-after 19-year-old midfielder.

Although there are still some minor details to be sorted out between the German and Spanish clubs, the 2012 German champions must now come to terms with the loss of their best performer from the 2022-23 season, reports Xinhua.

Back in 2020, Bellingham joined Dortmund during their pre-season training camp in Switzerland when he was just 17 years old. Initially, he gained the respect of the media with his humility and clear statements. As time went on, the English midfielder gradually won over the hearts of supporters and his new teammates.

Dortmund provided a platform for young talents to embark on a world-class career. Despite attempts from top clubs such as Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Liverpool, Bellingham’s decision to choose Real Madrid seems like a logical move.

Dortmund’s coach, Edin Terzic, now faces the challenging task of replacing the team’s leader after Bellingham’s departure. The signing of Ramy Bensebaini from Monchengladbach as a defender can be seen as the initial step towards strengthening the squad’s quality, aiming for another shot at winning the national title. The club narrowly missed out on claiming the 2023 trophy in a nail-biting season finale.

The club’s scouts will need to discover additional talents with similar potential for development, following in the footsteps of Dembele, Sancho, Haaland, and Bellingham. Rumours suggest that Dortmund is engaged in promising negotiations with Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez as they seek to enhance their squad further.

