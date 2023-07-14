scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Internacional's Moledo suspended after positive doping test

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), July 14 (IANS) Veteran International defender Rodrigo Moledo has been provisionally suspended after a positive doping test, the Brazilian Serie A club said.

The 35-year-old was found to have traces of the banned substance ostarine in his system during a random test following a Copa Libertadores match in May.

In a statement on Thursday, the Porto Alegre-based side said Moledo had requested the analysis of a B sample ahead of a tribunal hearing. He has denied any wrongdoing, the club added.

Moledo has made 218 first-team appearances for Internacional since joining the club from Greece’s Panathinaikos in 2018.

He has also had spells at Ukraine’s Metalist Kharkiv and Poland’s Odra Wodzislaw — among other clubs — in a professional career that began in 2008.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hrithik celebrates 'daduji' Roshan's 'immortal legacy' on birth anniversary
Next article
Alia Bhatt joins Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, will play a spy
This May Also Interest You
News

Alia Bhatt joins Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, will play a spy

News

Hrithik celebrates 'daduji' Roshan's 'immortal legacy' on birth anniversary

Technology

WHO formally labels artificial sweetener aspartame a 'possible carcinogen'

Technology

Threads for iOS update brings iOS 17 support, bug fixes & more

Sports

1st Test: Jaiswal, Rohit hit centuries as India dominate West Indies; lead by 162 runs

Technology

Elon Musk sues 4 unknown people for scraping Twitter data

Sports

CLOSE-IN: West Indies cricket – How the cookie crumbles (IANS column)

Technology

US FTC begins probe into OpenAI on ChatGPT data collection

Technology

Twitter launches ads revenue sharing programme for creators

Technology

Good number of women behind Chandrayaan-3, though not at the helm

Health & Lifestyle

US CDC to launch new program in fall to offer free Covid-19 vaccines to uninsured adults

Sports

1st Test, Day 2: Jaiswal scores maiden hundred as India lead West Indies by 95 runs at Tea

Sports

Bengaluru FC appoint Renedy Singh as assistant coach on three-year contract

Sports

Wimbledon: Jabeur beats Sabalenka to set up final against Vondrousova

Sports

UTT: Sharath Kamal kicks off season 4 with bang as Chennai Lions beat Puneri Paltan

Sports

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 17th Indian player to score century on Test debut

Sports

Asian Athletics Championships: Jyothi Yarraji, Abdulla Aboobacker, Ajay Kumar clinch gold

Sports

BAN vs IND, 3rd T20I: Was possible to reach 120-125 if batters had batted sensibly, says coach Apurva Desaii

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US