scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Tottenham’s James Maddison out of England squad with ankle injury

By Agency News Desk

London, Nov 10 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has been ruled out of England’s upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia due to an ankle injury, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Tottenham announced Maddison’s withdrawal in a statement on Friday, saying “he will remain at Hotspur Way for rehabilitation with the club’s medical staff.”

The 26-year-old was taken off during the first half of Spurs’ 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday night.

The loss of Maddison is a major blow as Spurs prepare to visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. They would reclaim the top spot for 24 hours at least if they can win at Molineux.

Maddison has been a key figure since joining Spurs this summer from Leicester City, having produced three goals and five assists in 11 league appearances.

–IANS

bc/bsk/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Sila Nodigalli' is an intriguing mystery-thriller blending in romance with murder
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US