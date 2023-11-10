Football: Tottenham’s James Maddison out of England squad with ankle injury

London, Nov 10 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has been ruled out of England’s upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia due to an ankle injury, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Tottenham announced Maddison’s withdrawal in a statement on Friday, saying “he will remain at Hotspur Way for rehabilitation with the club’s medical staff.”

The 26-year-old was taken off during the first half of Spurs’ 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday night.

The loss of Maddison is a major blow as Spurs prepare to visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. They would reclaim the top spot for 24 hours at least if they can win at Molineux.

Maddison has been a key figure since joining Spurs this summer from Leicester City, having produced three goals and five assists in 11 league appearances.

