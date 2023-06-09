scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

France agrees IOC will take final call on Russian, Belarus participation in Paris Olympics

By Agency News Desk

Paris, June 9 (IANS) The preparations for next year’s Olympics and the participation of contingents from Russia and Belarus in Paris 2024 were the main topics of discussion when International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach met French President Emmanuel Macron here.

While both leaders expressed their full support to the Organising Committee for Paris 2024 Olympic Games, they also reaffirmed that the decision regarding the participation of Russian and Belarus athletes will be left to the IOC, to be taken at a later date.

The IOC President Thomas Bach was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

The two leaders discussed the preparations for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, which are going extremely well. President Bach and President Macron expressed their full support for the Organising Committee and its President, Olympic champion Tony Estanguet, who also attended the meeting, the IOC informed in a release late on Thursday.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be Games of a new era, taking the reforms of the Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5 fully into account.”

“The “Games”wide open” slogan will fully come to life at these Games. Paris 2024 will be the most inclusive Olympic Games, the most urban Olympic Games, the youngest Olympic Games, the most sustainable Olympic Games and the most gender-balanced Olympic Games in history, with full parity of female and male athletes,” the IOC said.

President Bach thanked President Macron for the recent declaration at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, concerning the autonomy of sport and the conditions for the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarussian passport, in alignment with the respective recommendations of the IOC.

“In addition, they reaffirmed that the decision on the participation of these athletes at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be taken by the IOC at the appropriate time and that they will continue to cooperate in this respect, too,” the IOC informed.

The IOC has currently suspended Russian and Belarus from the Olympic movement over the war in Ukraine. Russian and Belarus sportspersons participated in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 under the IOC flag. As of now, the IOC has not lifted the suspension of the two National Olympic Committees but will allow participants from the two countries as neutrals.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' has a scene created by a 14-year-old boy
Next article
Football: Dortmund facing significant changes after Bellingham leaves for Real Madrid
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: Dortmund facing significant changes after Bellingham leaves for Real Madrid

News

'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' has a scene created by a 14-year-old boy

News

Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam-starrer 'OMG 2' locked for August 11 release

Sports

It would be difficult for England to go Bazball against this Aussie bowling attack: Steve Smith

Sports

Golf: China's Yuan enjoys fun 68 to trail by one at Canadian Open

Technology

OpenAI CEO meets Modi; PM says AI's potential for India's tech ecosystem vast (Ld)

Sports

FIH Pro League: Indian men down Argentina 3-0 to climb back to top of standings

Technology

Users can now create desktop shortcut for Google Password Manager

Technology

Messenger to soon offer AI-generated stickers

Technology

Apple Vision Pro headset not the one I want: Zuckerberg

Health & Lifestyle

IITR develops haemoglobin self test kit that gives result in 30 seconds

Technology

OpenAI CEO Altman discusses India's tech ecosystem with PM Modi

Technology

EU warns Zuckerberg to protect kids on Instagram or face 'heavy sanctions'

Health & Lifestyle

Oral diseases affect over 800 mn people in Western Pacific: WHO

Sports

There was more pace in the wicket on Day 2: Md Siraj

Sports

IOA includes coaches Gyan Singh, Ashok Garg in wrestling's ad-hoc committee

Sports

Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons, Rajasthan Patriots register wins on first matchday

News

'Conversion via app case likely to be transferred to NIA'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US