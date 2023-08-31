scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

France beats Turkey in men's EuroVolley 2023

By Agency News Desk

Jerusalem, Aug 31 (IANS) Olympic champions France clinched a 3-0 victory over Turkey (25-20, 30-28, 27-25) in their Group D debut at the 2023 Men’s European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).

Group D matches, which kicked off the previous evening with Israel defeating Greece, are unfolding at the Shlomo Group Arena in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv-Yafo. Meanwhile, Italy, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria are hosting the other three groups, reports Xinhua.

In the opening sets, France’s performance was powered by Jean Patry’s significant contributions. They secured the close second and third sets with a spike from Yacine Louati and an ace by Patry.

Both Patry and Barthelemy Chinenyeze stood out, each contributing 15 points for France. For Turkey, Adis Lagumdzija led the team with 14 points.

Later that evening, Portugal bested Romania 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-23). Jose Pedro’s decisive play was instrumental, particularly when Romania had the edge, leading 18-17 in the third set.

Group D action is set to resume on Thursday, pitting France against Portugal and Israel against Romania. The top four teams will advance to the round of 16.

–IANS

cs

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Haaland's discoverer Freund takes care of Bayern Munich
Next article
Botafogo goalkeeper Perri earns Brazil call-up
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US