scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Freiburg beat Cologne to put pressure on top three in Bundesliga

By Agency News Desk

Berlin, April 30 (IANS) Ritsu Doan’s goal helped Freiburg cement their fourth place in the table after moving 1-0 past Cologne at the 30th round in Bundesliga.

Cologne took the reins from the starting whistle and came close with 21 minutes played when Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken had to be on guard to defuse Linton Maina’s effort on target, reports Xinhua.

Flekken remained in the thick of things as he tipped Eric Martel’s close-range header around the post with a great reflex two minutes later.

Freiburg showed signs of life at the half-hour mark when Lucas Holer forced Cologne goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe into action.

The visitors increased the pressure before the break, but Holer’s long-range effort got palmed away by Schwabe.

Freiburg eventually opened the scoring after the restart as Holer flicked on a corner into the path of Doan, who nodded home with a diving header at the far post in the 54th minute.

The Breisgauer had the chance to extend their lead five minutes later but for all that Michael Gregoritsch couldn’t beat Schwabe.

Cologne pressed frenetically for a draw, but Freiburg’s defence stood firm and secured the third straight victory.

“It was certainly not the better team that won today, but the luckier one. Cologne played very well, hats off. We had an outstanding goalkeeper, good phases before and after half-time and we defended like crazy. The mentality of the boys is why we don’t lose such close games,” said Freiburg coach Christian Streich.

Elsewhere, Union Berlin played out a goalless stalemate with in-form Bayer Leverkusen.

Leipzig remain in the hunt for a berth in Europa as the Red Bulls edged Hoffenheim on the sole goal from Christopher Nkunku.

Stuttgart secured vital points in the relegation battle after seeing off ten-men Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 thanks to the goals from Serhou Guirassy and Tanguy Coulibaly.

Eintracht Frankfurt gave away a narrow lead and shared the spoils with Augsburg following a 1-1 while relegation threatened Schalke shocked Werder Bremen with a 2-1 injury time comeback.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bordalas returns with aim of saving Getafe from relegation
Next article
Barca, Real Madrid both win on Saturday in La Liga
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Barca, Real Madrid both win on Saturday in La Liga

Sports

Bordalas returns with aim of saving Getafe from relegation

Health & Lifestyle

'Firaq': The poet who celebrated India's assimilative culture (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 4 Covid-19 deaths

Health & Lifestyle

Child dies of Marburg virus disease in Tanzania, takes death toll to 6

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala continue to steamroll opponents; maiden win for East Bengal

Sports

Formula 1: Perez beats Leclerc, Verstappen to victory in action-packed Baku Sprint race

Sports

IPL 2023: Marsh's all-round show in vain as SRH beat Delhi Capitals, return to winning ways (ld)

Sports

MotoGP 2023, Round 4: Frustrated Mir falls as Lecuona learns on mixed day for Honda in Jerez

Sports

IPL 2023: Marsh's all-round show in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Sports

Regional Equestrian League: Sophia, Shivank qualify for Nationals in show jumping

Sports

IPL 2023: No one apart from Gurbaz and Russell got going, rues KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

National 2W Drag Racing: Double for Bengaluru's Abdul Shaikh; Jagathishree tops among girls

Sports

IPL 2023: Noor, Little got us back in the game and they kept us in the hunt, says Hardik Pandya

Sports

IPL 2023: Abhishek, Klaasen propel SRH to 197-6 against Delhi Capitals despite Marsh's four-fer

Sports

Badminton Asia C'ships: Satwik/Chirag make history for India, reach final of

Sports

Madrid Open: Sabalenka overcomes Osorio, advances to Round of 16

Sports

Ranking round finish for Ganemat Sekhon at Cairo Shotgun World Cup

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US