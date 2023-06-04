scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

French Open: Dominant Djokovic charges into quarterfinals, to face Khachanov next

By Agency News Desk

Paris, June 4 (IANS) Two-time champion Novak Djokovic romped to another comprehensive victory at the French Open, reaching the last-eight stage for a record 17th time by beating Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets at the Roland Garros on Sunday.

Djokovic thus maintained his chase for a record 23rd Grand Slam title and the World No.1 Ranking as he raced past Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Djokovic dominated his No. 94-ranked opponent on Court Philippe Chatrier, where he struck the ball cleanly off both wings throughout his one-hour, 57-minute victory. He fired 35 winners and converted six of the 12 break points he earned to book a clash against Karen Khachanov in the last eight in Paris.

Djokovic has one more motivation to push for the title in the French capital as a third Roland Garros crown would also help him become the first player to complete three career Grand Slams.

After fending off a break point to hold in the opening game of the match, Djokovic raced to a 4-0 lead with some early high-class baseline hitting.

The 36-year-old struck consistently with depth and power, offering Varillas few opportunities to dictate rallies. Aside from dropping serve in the fifth game as Varillas battled, Djokovic delivered a near-complete display to improve to 89-16 at Roland Garros.

Despite defeat to Djokovic, Varillas leaves Paris with fond memories of a dream run to his first fourth-round appearance at a major. The 27-year-old is the Peruvian to reach that stage at Roland Garros since Jaime Yzaga in 1994.

Khachanov earlier advanced to his third consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(7), 6-1 victory against Lorenzo Sonego.

The 11th-seeded Khachanov fell behind quickly against the ultra-aggressive Sonego, but after levelling the match by clinching the only break of the second set, he produced a crucial comeback in the third-set tie-break to assume control of the match. Khachanov rallied from 0/4 and saved a set point at 6/7 before prevailing, and then dominated the third set for a three-hour, 29-minute triumph.

Khachanov, who reached the semi-f’nals at last year’s US Open and the Australian Open in January, finished the match having struck 36 winners to 34 unforced errors. He is now 21-6 at Roland Garros, where he also reached the quarter-finals in 2019.

With his run in Paris so far this fortnight, Khachanov has risen one spot to No. 10 in the ATP Live Rankings. The 27-year-old has reached a career-high of No. 8 in the ATP Rankings but has not been in the Top 10 since October 2019.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Football: Having gained coach's trust, Akash Mishra set for long innings with Team India
Next article
Akhil Rabindra finishes seventh, sixth in rain-marred Round 2 of European GT4 Series
This May Also Interest You
News

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar – screen 'Mom' to many stars – passes away

Sports

Formula 1: Verstappen cruises to Spanish GP win ahead of Hamilton, extends championship lead

Sports

Ashes series: Spinner Jack Leach ruled out with low-back stress fracture

Sports

Akhil Rabindra finishes seventh, sixth in rain-marred Round 2 of European GT4 Series

Sports

Football: Having gained coach's trust, Akash Mishra set for long innings with Team India

News

Ezra Miller lies low on 'The Flash', wants 'conversation to be about the movie'

Others

Success story of Jahaan Khurana & The Rolling Plate in the world of entrepreneurship

Health & Lifestyle

Tribal woman delivers birth in ambulance in Kerala's Idukki

Sports

Litton Das to captain Bangladesh in upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan

Sports

Arjun Maini & team take class victory for HRT at World Challenge Europe Race

News

'KGF' makers Hombale Films hail ace director Prashanth Neel on his b'day

News

Sudhir Mishra, Saqib Saleem all praise for each other

Sports

Bowling in death overs for Rajasthan Royals boosted my confidence, helped me improve: Yuzvendra Chahal

Health & Lifestyle

Study finds common sleep hormone pill can worsen bowel inflammation

Sports

Afghanistan penalised 20% match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Sports

National 2W Racing C'ship: Double delight for Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar, Vignesh Goud

News

Greta Gerwig compares 'Barbie' to disco

Sports

Junior World Cup Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win India's second gold at Suhl Junior World Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US