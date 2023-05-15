scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Gatka martial art included in 37th National Games

By Agency News Desk

Chandigarh, May 15 (IANS) The traditional martial art of Punjab, Gatka is poised to get a significant boost nationwide as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially included this sport in the 37th National Games 2023, scheduled to be held in Goa in October, the game promoters said on Monday.

Gatka as a modern sporting discipline is a standardised style of stick fighting between two or more opponents.

During the National Games, the IOA, in collaboration with the government of Goa, would organise competitions for 43 disciplines.

Elated over the development, Harjeet Singh Grewal, the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI) President, expressed his gratitude to the IOA President P.T. Usha as well as the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) Chairman, Amitabh Sharma, member Bhupiner Singh Bajwa and others, for including the martial art Gatka in the national games for the first time.

Grewal told IANS: “We have long yearned for due recognition of this game by the IOA. Recently, a high-level meeting was held with IOA and GTCC office-bearers in New Delhi to acknowledge this game and include it in the upcoming national games.”

He said although the NGAI has been promoting this sport through its affiliated state associations in 22 states, this decision would certainly prove to be a significant step in the overall development of Gatka across the country.

He said preparations are underway for participation in the national games.

–IANS

vg/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss; opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans
Next article
Sudirman Cup: Indian team bows out after 5-0 loss to Malaysia
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sudirman Cup: Indian team bows out after 5-0 loss to Malaysia

Sports

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss; opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Sports

Asia Road Racing C'ship: Honda Racing India team wins 2 points in Round 2

Sports

Soft signal rule could be abolished from India-Australia WTC final onwards: Report

Sports

Soft signal rule scrapped from international cricket playing conditions, says ICC

Sports

I-League 2 Final Round: Ambernath United Atlanta FC host Shillong Lajong in top of table clash

Health & Lifestyle

Schizophrenia's genetic risk linked to placenta than brain: Study

Technology

UK's Space Forge develops satellite reentry technologies

Technology

Kerala to distribute 12,000 robotic kits to school students

News

Sara Ali Khan explains why she enjoys being 'an Indian desi girl'

Sports

Handball is a highly athletic sport and league will do well in terms of viewership, says Charu Sharma

Sports

Italian Open: Zheng Qinwen beats Wang Xiyu to reach first quarterfinals on clay

News

Robert De Niro to SRK: Actors who influenced Vijay Varma's acting trajectory

Sports

Tennis: Rivalries with Federer, Nadal, and Murray made me stronger: Djokovic

News

'Aadi Keshava' first glimpse shows Panja Vaisshnav Tej's action avatar

News

Popular Korean singer Haesoo, 29, found dead; suicide suspected

Health & Lifestyle

AI can predict diabetic kidney disease early via simple blood sample

Health & Lifestyle

Biphore, Zenara get CDSCO approval for neuro disorder drug

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US