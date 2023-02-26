scorecardresearch
German Chancellor interacts with RCB team in Bengaluru

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the M. Chinnaswamy cricket stadium here on Sunday and interacted with men and women players of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team.

He spent about 15 minutes speaking to RCB men and women team members and the officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

An official of the German Embassy said Scholz wanted to personally know about cricket as he understands that cricket is India’s number one passion when it comes to sports.

The German Chancellor wanted to understand what the RCB meant to the city, especially when the women’s team is set to play the first season of the Women’s Premier League.

“We had the extreme honour and privilege of hosting the Hon’ble Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany at Namma Chinnaswamy Stadium. His Excellency called on RCB’s WPL camp today,” reads a tweet from RCB’s Twitter handle.

–IANS

ms/vd

