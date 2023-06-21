scorecardresearch
Ghana's Asamoah Gyan retires from football

By Agency News Desk

Accra, June 21 (IANS) Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan has announced his official retirement from football after more than 20 years of a top-flight professional career.

The 38-year-old, who was capped 109 times for Ghana between 2003 and 2019, made the announcement after featuring on a panel discussion during the annual general meeting of the African Export-Import Bank, reports Xinhua.

“I would like to announce to my country and fans that I have officially retired from football today,” Gyan announced.

He most recently played as a striker for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities, and is a former captain of Ghana’s national team.

Gyan’s professional career took him from local club Liberty Professionals to Modena and Udinese in Italy, French Ligue 1 club Rennes, and Sunderland in the English Premier League.

Gyan also played for Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates and Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

